Tv, tonight’s programs: on Raiuno “L’Eredità – Speciale”

Are you tired of the fatigue of the week, do you want to spend a relaxing evening and want to know what TV programs are on the air? Raiuno proposes an appointment special dedicated to the Sanremo Festival de “The legacy“, while on Channel 5 continues the “Big Brother Vip “. Those wishing to learn more about the news can follow “Fourth Degree“On Retequattro.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 28th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – at 21.25 L’Eredità – Sanremo GAME Special

Special appointment in the early evening with the quiz conducted by Flavio Insinna to pay homage to the Sanremo Festival, the most important singing event in Italy. Competitors and viewers are asked about the over seventy-year history of the event. To challenge each other there are seven champions of the past editions, who are measured not only with the games of the quiz but also with some surprises and classics of the game. Guests of the episode Mara Venier, Nino Frassica, Milly Carlucci, Gigi D’Alessio and Alberto Angela.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm The Good Doctor TV SERIES

The series tells the story of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon suffering from the savant syndrome. In this episode Shaun and Salen clash because the new owner of the hospital has posted a billboard with the image of the doctor without asking his permission. Meanwhile, a young woman with visceral myopathy is hospitalized. Andrews, Mateo and Shaun are confronted with the patient’s father.

To follow, from 10.10 pm The Resident TV SERIES

TV series starring a young and idealistic doctor, dealing with a cynical and arrogant supervisor. In the first episode, the neurosurgeon Cain is injured following a car accident, his colleagues intervene to save his life. In the second episode, doctors deal with a disease that unites a mother and daughter. Mina, on the other hand, realizes that her green card is about to expire and asks Austin to marry her.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm The conspiracy against America TV SERIES

Last appointment with the TV series starring the Levin family, witness of the growing rise to power of aviator Charles Lindbergh, which transforms the United States of America into a fascist country and allied with the Nazis. In this episode, Bess, Philip and Herman struggle to accept that their family is one of those chosen to be moved, each trying to run for cover. This thus leads to a breaking point in the relations between the Levins. Violence escalates on the eve of the US presidential elections,

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Grade NEWS ‘

New appointment with the journalistic study program, conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero, curated by Siria Magri, We return to the case of Liliana Resinovich, a few weeks after the discovery of her lifeless body: whoever knows her well excludes that she may have committed suicide.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Grande Fratello Vip REALITY

New appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe as commentators. At risk of elimination now there are Barù, Federica Calemme and Nathaly Caldonazzo. Alex Belli should not be present in the episode, who announced on social media that he wanted to leave Italy after the quarrel he had with the host who invited him to leave the studio.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Safe FILM

Films with Jason Statham, Chris Sarandon, Adam S. Gottbetter, James Hong, Catherine Chan. The protagonist of the story is a police officer who participates in mixed martial arts meetings who wants to avenge his wife, murdered by a Russian boss. This will lead him to end up at the center of an intrigue between the triad, the Russian mafia, and a group of corrupt cops.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic “Christian”, TV series with Edoardo Pesce, Claudio Santamaria, Lina Sastri and Milena Mancini. The protagonist of the story is Christian, a big man used to breaking the bones of others to enforce the law imposed by the boss of his neighborhood, his stepbrother Lino.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

“Christian”Will also be broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due.

Laughter guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Locked Down“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Comedy (channel 309), with Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon. The protagonists of the story are Linda and Paxton, caught by the pandemic when they are one step away from separation. This forces them to live together in their London home. The man is hired by his wife’s company, with the task of delivering precious stones on board the company’s trucks. The isolation imposed by the lockdown will lead them to face unprecedented and uncomfortable situations

