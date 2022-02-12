Tv, tonight’s programs: on Raiuno the final of Tali and Quali

Don’t miss out on Canale 5 the new episode of “There is mail for you”, which has always been a champion in ratings





Photo: Pixabay

























Are you willing to spend a relaxing Saturday night and want to know what TV programs are on the air? On Raiuno it will be possible to follow the final of “Tali and Quali Show“while Channel 5 proposes a new episode of “You’ve Got Mail”, which always gets very high ratings. Football fans will be able to follow Turin-Venicebroadcast by both DAZN and Sky.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on February 12th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Tali and Quali TALENT SHOW

The talent show hosted by Carlo Conti, “nip” version of “Such and Which Show “has reached the final. The evening is divided into two parts: in the first the eight competitors compete as famous artists trying to resemble their favorite as much as possible; in the second, however, the artists chosen in this and in the three previous episodes compete against each other, who will also have to face the winner of the first edition, Veronica Perseo. The fourth judge and special guest is Leonardo Pieraccioni.

Rai2 – 9.05 pm FBI TV SERIES

TV series focused on the operation of the internal office of the FBI in New York, committed to turning the city upside down. In this episode, Maggie’s team deals with a murder involving corrupt cops from the 27th Precinct. One officer was killed and another was attacked. Once the perpetrator is identified, however, she takes Tiffany and one of the policemen involved hostage.

To follow, from 21.50 FBI: International TV SERIES

The series follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International Fly Team based in Budapest. In this episode, an American journalist living in Poland is found lifeless, poisoned. Local police and the unit of Forrester and Vo, once they have identified the toxin that killed him, suspect that the instigator of the murder is the Russian government, known to have used the same poison in the past. The victim, in fact, was about to have secret information on the Russian missile system.

Rai3 – 9.45 pm Insider – Face to face with crime NEWS ‘

The new in-depth program led by Roberto Saviano is underway, which puts the spotlight on the mechanisms, hierarchies and ways of operating of criminal organizations. The world of crime will be told by repentants, witnesses and undercover agents, who reconstruct the stories of which they were protagonists.

Rete4 – 21.20 007 – Death can wait FILM

Films with Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Rosamund Pike. James Bond is on a mission to North Korea, but is taken prisoner. The agent is released by the secret services and accused of treason and loses his license to kill. He thus begins a hunt for the traitor which leads him to the billionaire Graves, in possession of a weapon.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm There is mail for you TALK SHOW

Fifth appointment with the leading program in ratings conducted by Maria De Filippi, which gives space to those who want to reconnect with a loved one or want to make a special surprise for someone dear. Guests of the episode will be Luciana Littizzetto and the dancers Raimondo Todaro and Francesca Tocca, both protagonists at “Amici”.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm The hunter of giants FILM

Films with Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci. This is the plot: sent to sell the horse and the wagon to the market and returned with only some beans in his hand Jack is scolded by his uncle who recklessly throws the beans into the water causing them to explode into a gigantic plant that rises up above the clouds. As the ancient legend tells, where the plant ends up there are giants, a race that feeds on humans, once expelled from the Earth and eager for revenge.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

The program of advances for the twenty-fifth day of Serie A closes with Turin-Venicetransmitted by both DAZN both from Sky on Sky Sport Uno channels (numbers 201 and 209 of the satellite, 472 and 482 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport Calcio (numbers 202, 240 and 249 of the satellite, 473 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport 4K (number 213 of the satellite), Sky Sport (satellite number 251). Kick-off at 8.45 pm.

In reply at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno the last episode of “Masterchef Italy”, Which now sees only nine competitors in the race. The first test will be the one with the Mystery Box, which will feature only a bottle of water. The guest of this event will be one of the most feared by aspiring chefs, Iginio Massari, as well as the “experimental chef” Terry Giacomello.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love Italian cinema will appreciate “The most beautiful school in the world”, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303), with Christian De Sica, Lello Arena, Rocco Papaleo, Angela Finocchiaro, Miriam Leone. Filippo Brogi, principal of a middle school in Val d’Orcia, wants at all costs to win the competition of the local Youth Festival, and with the approval of the city councilor decides to invite a very poor African schoolchild to Tuscany for an edifying cultural exchange . The janitor, however, confuses the Ghanaian city of Accra with Acerra.

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “A career blonde“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field, Regina King, Jennifer Coolidge, James Newman. The protagonist of the story is Elle Woods, who moves to Washington DC to be part of the staff of Victoria Rudd, a woman candidate for congress with her little dog Bruiser. Here she will end up fighting for an animal rights cause, advocating a campaign against the use of laboratory guinea pigs.











Tag: What to watch on TV tonightprograms

































