Tv, tonight’s programs: on Raiuno “The Voice Senior”

Friday night for many is synonymous with relaxation, why not spend it in front of the small screen ^ Here is our guide

TV Programs

Friday night for many is synonymous with relaxation, so why not spend it in front of the TV? Between TV Programs on the air stands out the semifinal of “The Voice Senior“ on Raiuno, while on Channel 5 continues the appointment with the “Big Brother Vip“. On Retequattro back “Fourth Degree”With Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero, who they will conduct remotely after having tested positive at Covid.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 14th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm The Voice Senior TALENT SHOW

Seventh appointment with the over 60 singing talent show conducted by Antonella Clerici, arrived at the phase of “knock out “, the one following the choice of judges (Orietta Berti, Loredana Bertè, Clementino and Gigi D’Alessio) on the members of their team. Tonight a real semifinal will be staged, in which the competitors will compete with their respective warhorses. In this case, the mentors themselves will decide who will continue their journey, reducing their group from six to three singers.

Rai2 – 9.10 pm The Good Doctor TV SERIES

New appointment with the TV series starring Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon suffering from savant syndrome, a disease that affects people with above-average abilities with cognitive delays. In this episode the doctor is in trouble because he has decided to take care of the choice of the cake for his wedding, as well as having to manage a pregnant woman, detained because she is accused of having taken the life of her first child. Meanwhile, the staff doesn’t take some changes that involve the hospital well.

To follow, from 10.10 pm The Resident TV SERIES

TV series starring a young and idealistic doctor, which has to do with a cynical and arrogant supervisor. In the first episode, the learned Cain wants to cover up his mistake and ends up blackmailing a young doctor: this ends up putting the other patients in danger. In the second episode, Derek gets better, but a complication ensues from the infection caused by Dr. Cain.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm The conspiracy against America TV SERIES

The TV series inspired by the book of the same name is starting, with Wynona Ryder and Anthony Boyle. The Levin Jewish family witnesses the growing rise to power of aviator Charles Lindbergh, which transforms the United States of America into a fascist country and allied with the Nazis. Little Philip will witness, in spite of himself, the violent political and social changes that ensue.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Grade NEWS ‘

The program curated by Siria Magri sees Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero run, both remotely, after having remained positive at Covid in recent days. It opens with the yellow of Liliana Resinovich, the 63-year-old from Trieste who disappeared on 14 December last and was found lifeless on 5 January, in a wood near her home. Her husband, Sebastiano Visentin, accuses Liliana’s best friend, Claudio Sterpin, who rejects any kind of involvement. Updates on the case of Roberta Ragusa, who passed away ten years ago, for whose murder her husband Antonio Logli was sentenced, ready to ask for a review of the trial.

Channel 5 . 21.20 Big Brother Vip REALITY

New appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe as commentators. Risking elimination are Soleil Sorge, Carmen Russo and Federica Calemme, one of the latest competitors to enter the House. Entry as a competitor of Delia Duran, the wife of Alex Belli; the actor had been disqualified for getting too close to her during a surprise she had arranged.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm The Mercenaries 3 FILM

Films with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson. Barney Ross’s team is shaken which puts some comrades in arms in serious danger. The client is Conrad Stonebanks, who had the opportunity to work with the group years before and is now ready to take revenge. The last mission thus becomes a clash between the ways of the old school and those of advanced technology.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic “Landscapers – A near-perfect crime“, TV series inspired by a true story that occurred in England in 1998. The protagonist is a married couple, the Edwards, who find themselves at the center of a murder investigation. The two are responsible for killing her parents (as well as stealing money from their checking account) and have been on the run for fifteen years.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Twists and turns guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Vault“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, Samira Wiley, Chazz Palminteri, Don Johnson. At the center of the story are two sisters, who attempt a bank robbery to save their brother. The booty, however, is meager and so they decide to follow the instructions of an employee of the credit institution hoping to earn more, but they will face an unexpected situation

Those looking for a funny comedy will appreciate “Shawl! Stay calm“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Barbora Bobuľová, Vinicio Marchioni, Filippo Scicchitano. The protagonist of the story is a teacher, who abandoned his career to give private lessons to a teenager, who will later discover to be his son.









