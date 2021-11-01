Tv, tonight’s programs: the “Gf Vip” is back

Those who do not work today may need to spend a few hours relaxing: here is our guide

Photo: Pixabay

This Monday is a day of celebration for many, so why not spend the evening in front of the TV? Among the programs on the air the film “Crazy for football” on Raiuno, while on Channel 5 continues the appointment with the “Big Brother Vip“. There is no lack of choice for fans of cinema.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on November 1st

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Crazy for football – Crazy for football FILM

First-run TV movies Sergio Castellitto, Max Tortora, Antonia Truppo and Massimo Ghini. The protagonist of the story is Saverio, a psychiatrist who prefers to meet patients in a football field: for him sport is a therapy that can help you feel better and feel part of a group. However, he would like this idea to be shared also by his colleagues. This led him to organize the first five-a-side football World Cup with teams made up of psychiatric patients.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm My sister’s boyfriend FILM

FILM with Jessica Alba, Pierce Brosnan, Malcolm McDowell, Salma Hayek, Ben McKenzie. The protagonist of the story is Richard, a professor of poetry at Cambridge with a background as a womanizer. When he meets the woman of his life, the man decides to move to California thinking he will not put aside his passion for the fair sex. The situation becomes complicated when she discovers that Kate, her college-educated half-sister, has become pregnant.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm NEWS report

New appointment with the investigation program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci, which aims to shed light on the unclear situations that occur in our country. The editorial staff will stop in Taranto to understand how the city has changed after the State entered the property of the former Ilva. An analysis is also planned on what is happening in Brescia, the new land of fires in the North, and in the province of Viterbo, which coexists with the monoculture of hazelnuts.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Republic NEWS ‘

At the center of the episode conducted by Nicola Porro a in-depth study on the G20 that has just ended in Rome, on the controversy after thesinking of the Zan bill, on the affair Monte dei Paschi di Siena and on the third dose of Covid vaccine. There is also space for an investigation into the alleged Venezuelan funds to the 5 Star Movement and an analysis of the first projects presented, from the Po to the Volturno, to obtain funding from the NRP. Among the guests, the former deputy of the Five Star Movement Alessandro Di Battista.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Grande Fratello Vip REALITY

Fifteenth appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Adriana Volpe e Sonia Bruganelli as commentators. The televoting is over Carmen Russo, Gianmaria Antinolfi and Francesca Cipriani; however, no elimination is envisaged. In the meantime, it seems increasingly probable that the program will be extended until February, with the entry of new competitors in December.

Loading... Advertisements

Italia1 – 9.20 pm 3 Days to Kill FILM

Films with Kevin Costner, Amber Heard, Hailee Steinfeld, Connie Nielsen. The protagonist of the story is Ethan, a CIA agent close to sixty. When he discovers he has a few months to live, he decides to correct his mistakes and reconcile with his family, which he has long neglected. A young secret service agent, however, wants to entrust him with one last mission.

Unmissable appointments on pay TV: the most interesting programs

The eleventh day of Serie A ends with Bologna-Cagliari, which will be broadcast by both DAZN both from Sky on Sky Sport Soccer channels (number 202 satellite, 483 digital terrestrial), Sky Sport (number 251 satellite). Kick-off at 8.45 pm.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love stories full of twists will appreciate “On the edge of evil“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Edoardo Pesce, Massimo Popolizio, Chiara Bassermann, Roberta Caronia, Luka Zunic. The story is set in a forest, where two boys who have participated in a rave disappear. This time, however, the monster has kidnapped the wrong person.

Laughter guaranteed for those who decide to follow “My band plays pop“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303), with Christian De Sica, Massimo Ghini, Angela Finocchiaro, Paolo Rossi, Diego Abatantuono. The film tells the stormy reunion of “Popcorn”, a mythical (and imaginary) musical group of the 80s, in St. Petersburg, which is tinged with thrillers, transforming itself into the greatest robbery of all time against a Russian oligarch, passionate of Italian music.

Tag: What to watch on TV tonightprograms





