TV Tutorial: What is HbbTV, how it works on Samsung TVs and how to disable it

What if we told you that there is hidden content and TV channels on regular TV channels?

It’s called HbbTV, and it stands for Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV: a function present on all Samsung TVs in recent years that combines the traditional TV experience with the streaming one. In addition to satellite, digital terrestrial, apps and Samsung TV Plus, a Samsung TV allows access to interactive applications and free content while watching a normal TV channel.

The functioning of the HbbTV is not too different from that of the browser on a computer: in this case a default web page is loaded, usually a search engine, while with a TV HbbTV a small HTML5 application is loaded automatically created by the broadcaster that can be called up with the upward arrow on the remote control and becomes a sort of access page to other services, which rely on streaming. The TV, of course, must be connected to the internet.

Whether they are Rai or Mediaset, Discovery, La7 or Cielo, today most of the TV channels that we can tune into a connected Samsung TV also include an HbbTV application.

Thus we find the catch up TV, or the possibility of viewing the programs of the last week, we find additional channels that are not available via digital terrestrial and there are also useful functions, such as the possibility of restarting a program from the beginning if it has already started. In this case, the same content that the channel is broadcasting will be streamed live via digital terrestrial.

How it works and how to access HbbTV on a Samsung TV

The first thing to do is to check that you are on a TV channel, otherwise it will not be possible to enter the dedicated submenu which is the one relating to the tuner. Then we have to go up

Settings

Transmission

Advanced settings

HbbTV settings

Usually HbbTV is active by default, but from this screen you can decide whether to disable it or whether to change the browsing mode, also because using an HbbTV app means browsing a site with a remote control as a “mouse” with all the pro and the cons of web browsing today. In fact, Samsung allows you to set an incognito mode, a private exploration that provides little data to broadcasters and deletes the “cookies” at each session.

Due to the presence of cookies and trackers, someone may decide not to want it: HbbTV provides for the launch of a web page in a totally automatic way when you tune a channel, and this also means that the broadcaster, through the scripts present on the page, it could have access to data on the tuned channel and on the habits of the viewer (Samsung’s incognito mode should still avoid this).

Many applications, as required by the European legislation on cookies and tracking, at the first run they also ask the user to adjust the profiling settings for targeted advertising, and this request is made because through HbbTV a broadcaster could also place advertisements on channels or within an application. Here is what happens, for example, when accepting the settings on Cielo and with HbbTV active: an advertisement appears that would not appear without HbbTV.

Many have therefore made this choice: although Samsung offers a complete customization of the HbbTV experience, they have preferred to completely disable the function, also giving up the advantages of the hybrid platform.

It must be said, however, that most of the functions provided by the HbbTV apps on Samsung TVs can be exploited by switching from the apps of individual broadcasters, for example Rai Play or Mediaset Infinity: by disabling HbbTV, very little is lost, replicas and many others. functions are still achievable.

What are the additional functions offered by HbbTV while watching a normal TV channel

The first and also the most important function allowed by HbbTV is catch-up TV: today many televisions no longer allow recording on an external USB stick or hard disk, and with the disappearance of video recorders many people have no idea how to do it. can retrieve the broadcast of the night before or the episode of a special that has been missed.

Thanks to HbbTV it is possible, because most of the broadcasters allow through the platform to review almost all the contents of the previous week on demand.

Most HbbTV apps they also enable the viewing of channels that would not be available: during the European football championships, for example, Rai enabled the Rai 4K channel, which broadcast the matches in Ultra HD, only via HbbTV. The same thing also applies to many small broadcasters: having no space available on digital terrestrial for multiple channels, they prefer to broadcast their main channel and then combine an application that facilitates streaming viewing of other channels. Or listening, because many channels also enable listening to radio channels, such as Mediaset which allows Radio Montecarlo TV.