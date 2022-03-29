TV with Roku integrated? This is the ultimate smart TV crossover we didn’t know we wanted – FayerWayer

Roku is a brand specializing in “getting back to your smart TV”. With its devices, connected via HDMI or even RCA, you could “make smart” any television: even those that were not flat screen. Roku devices have evolved over time, now having smart TV sticks available in 4K to access streaming services with the best quality.

Roku: easy to use since forever

Those who know Roku know that, in addition to these features, their devices come bundled with an easy-to-use remote control, the ability to use your smartphone as a remote control or even the function to “pull the audio from the TV” through your cell phone. (to use it with hearing aids and not disturb others).

Another advantage of the system to access streaming, games and more is its easy-to-use software: it is so intuitive that even a 4-year-old child, without knowing how to read, can easily navigate through it. And here is a point of no less importance: a device, as long as a flash drive, placed behind the TV in an HDMI port can be tempting for a child (to pull it out, play with it and let it go to a better life – the device, not the child-). That is where a television that brings this integrated system, as if it were “its own internal smart system” is a tremendous success.

The television exists and is literally an “AOC X Roku”, since the product was born from a successful alliance. We tested it and these are our conclusions.

AOC Roku TV: Why didn’t they do it sooner?!!

We didn’t know we needed it, but we love it. The new AOC Roku TV screen comes integrated with the Roku operating system, offering a simple and intuitive user interface, with access to more than 100,000 movies and series from thousands of free or paid streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney +, Spotify and HBOMax. They will also be able to enjoy the best local programming through Zapping TV and free channels like Pluto TV and Vix.

The new line of AOC Roku TVs is available in three models:

32-inch: HD with Wi-Fi connectivity and Roku TV ™ user interface

39-inch: HD with Wi-Fi connectivity and Roku TV ™ user interface

43-inch: FHD with Wi-Fi connectivity and Roku TV ™ user interface

The AOC Roku TV models are available for sale in the main stores in Chile at very affordable prices for the level of technology that we are showing. The 32-inch AOC Roku TV will retail for $209,990 (approx. USD 270), the 39-inch for $229,990 (approx. USD 300), and the 43-inch for $309,990 (approx. USD 400).

Additionally, the new AOC Roku TV lineup includes:

Easy to use: An easy-to-use smart TV experience that displays all your entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on a personalized home screen.

Roku Universal Search: It is very easy to find a series to enjoy. Simply search by title or actor to receive results from shows and movies on all major channels.

roku remote: The Roku remote is very simple to navigate streaming channels and comes with shortcut buttons to access the most popular platforms.

Free Roku Mobile App: Control the TV through the Roku app, which includes a full keyboard on your mobile device. You can also enjoy private listening with headphones. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

RokuVoice: Use voice commands to easily find your favorite movie or actor on the free Roku mobile app. To issue a command, users can press and hold the microphone button in the app and say a command, such as "show me comedy." Users can also search for specific movies or TV shows, as well as favorite actors or directors: "show me movies directed by Alfonso Cuarón" or "find all movies by Eiza González".

Automatic software updates: Get new channels and streaming features without lifting a finger. The above, thanks to the automatic updates of the Roku operating system.

Works with Google voice assistants: Users can easily control their entertainment through voice commands with the Google voice assistant.

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit: AOC Roku TV models also support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Through Airplay, customers can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their compatible Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device with their voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or HomePod.

The ultimate smart system

Now do you understand why we needed it? In short, it concentrates the main features of a smart TV, at affordable prices. Its compatibility with Airplay 2 works perfectly, being able to “throw” (share) content from your iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices very easily.

And we insist: since the Roku system is integrated into the television, it is finally absolutely “accident-proof”. And for all the family.