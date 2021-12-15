Tv2000 programming until 6 January

On Tv2000 live shows with the Pope, Christmas films, docuseries, concerts and ‘Canon’: the main events from December 17th to January 6th

The celebrations with Pope Francis, films for the family, the great classics of cinema, documentaries, concerts and the ‘Canonico’ TV series in the programming of Tv2000 dedicated to the Christmas holidays, from 17 December to 6 January. Starting from December 17th, in preparation for Christmas, the Christmas Novena will be broadcast at 8 pm. Between amazement and wonder ‘, by the Frammenti di Luce Foundation.

Among the most significant events with the Pope: the Christmas Mass, Friday 24 December; the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, Saturday 25 December; the First Vespers and Te Deum of thanksgiving for the year spent on Friday 31 December; Mass on the feast of Mary Mother of God and Angelus from St. Peter’s Square on Saturday 1 January; the Epiphany Mass and the Angelus from St. Peter’s Square on Thursday 6 January. The end of year speech by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will be broadcast on Thursday 31 January.

Among the films broadcast by the CEI broadcaster: ‘Just in time for Christmas’ (Friday 17),’ Sì Virginia. Santa Claus exists’ (December 18); ‘The Christmas cottage’ (21 December); ‘Little Women’ (December 23); ‘White Christmas’ (December 24).

Concerts: ‘Natale al Castello, Carly Paoli and Friends’ and ‘Christmas in Vienna’ (24 December).

The documentaries: ‘The night of the crib of St. Francis’ and ‘Born in East Jerusalem’ (25 and 26 December); ‘The Three Wise Men. On the trail of the myth ‘(January 6).

Day by day reports from December 17th to January 6th

FRIDAY 17 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

8 pm – Christmas Novena. Between amazement and wonder

9.10 pm – film Just in time for Christmas by Sean McNamara

SATURDAY 18 DECEMBER

8 pm – Christmas Novena. Between amazement and wonder

9.20 pm – animated film The enchantment of the lake by Richard Rich

SUNDAY 19 DECEMBER

12.00 – Angelus with Pope Francis

8 pm – Christmas Novena. Between amazement and wonder

9.20 pm – film Yes Virginia, Santa Claus exists by Charles Jarrott

MONDAY 20 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

8 pm – Christmas Novena. Between amazement and wonder

20.50 – Padre Pio miniseries. Between heaven and earth (pt. 1) by Giulio Base

TUESDAY 21 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

8 pm – Christmas Novena. Between amazement and wonder

20.50 – film The Christmas cottage by Michael Campus

WEDNESDAY 22 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – Pray with us: the Rosary live from the Salesian Basilica “Sacred Heart of Jesus at Castro Pretorio” in Rome.

9:40 pm – TV series AD La Bible Continues by Rome Downey and Mark Burnett for Nbc (pt. 3-4)

THURSDAY 23 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – film Little Women by Gillian Armstrong, with Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon and Christian Bale

11.00 pm – docuseries By law and by Love

4 episodes broadcast on Tv2000 on Thursdays in the late evening (23 and 30 December, 6 and 13 January)

FRIDAY 24 DECEMBER

4 pm – Christmas Concert at the Castle, Carly Paoli and Friends

19.30 – Christmas Mass celebrated by Pope Francis

9.05 pm – White Christmas – Michael Curtiz’s White Christmas

11.15 pm – Christmas concert in Vienna

SATURDAY 25 DECEMBER

12 noon – Urbi et Orbi blessing given by Pope Francis

18.30 – documentary The night of the crib of St. Francis

8 pm – Christmas Novena. Between amazement and wonder

8.30 pm – documentary Born in East Jerusalem by Alessandra Buzzetti

9.20 pm – animated film The enchantment of the lake 2. The secret of Richard Rich’s castle

Second evening – film The Christmas cottage by Michael Campus

SUNDAY 26 DECEMBER

12 pm – Angelus of Pope Francis from St. Peter’s Square

6.30 pm – documentary Born in East Jerusalem by Alessandra Buzzetti

8.30 pm – documentary The night of the crib of St. Francis

9.20 pm – film Little Nicholas and his parents by Laurent Tirard

MONDAY 27 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – Padre Pio miniseries. Between heaven and earth (pt. 2) by Giulio Base

TUESDAY 28 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

8.50 pm – Indiscreet film by Stanley Donen. with Ingrid Bergman, Cary Grant

WEDNESDAY 29 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – Pray with us: the Rosary from the dioceses of Italy

9:40 pm – TV series AD La Bible Continues by Rome Downey and Mark Burnett for Nbc (pt. 5-6)

THURSDAY 30 DECEMBER

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – film My fair Lady by George Cukor, with Rex Harrison, Gladys Cooper, Audrey Hepburn

FRIDAY 31 DECEMBER

5.00 pm – First Vespers and Te Deum in thanksgiving for the past year. With Pope Francis, from St. Peter’s Basilica

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.30 – Message from the President of the Republic

20.50 – Pax Christi Mass – Live from the Cathedral of Savona at the end of the 54th National March for Peace

SATURDAY 1 JANUARY

10 am – Mass celebrated by Pope Francis. Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God

12.00 – Angelus with Pope Francis

9.20 pm – film Dreamer. John Gatins’ road to victory

SUNDAY 2 JANUARY

12.00 – Angelus with Pope Francis

9.20 pm – film The holidays of little Nicholas by Laurent Tirard

MONDAY 3 JANUARY

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – film Giuseppe Moscati. Love that heals by giacomo Campiotti (pt. 1)

TUESDAY 4 JANUARY

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – film Barefoot in the park by Gene Saks

WEDNESDAY 5 JANUARY

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – Pray with us: the Rosary from the dioceses of Italy

9:40 pm – TV series AD La Bible Continues by Rome Downey and Mark Burnett for Nbc (pt. 7-8)

Second evening – documentary I Re Magi. On the trail of the myth

THURSDAY 6 JANUARY

19.30 – Canon TV series

20.50 – film Hero by chance by Stephen Frears with Dustin Hoffman