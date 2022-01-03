Tv8, Cielo and Sky TG24 change mux. On the digital terrestrial for Sky no HD

Sky’s free-to-air broadcasters on dtt have changed muxes since the beginning of the year, passing from frequency 52 (which will be discontinued on March 30) to 48, with the opportunity Cielo and Sky TG24 have also switched to MPEG4 encoding to comply with the provisions of the MiSE and also save bandwidth. TV8, on the other hand, remained in MPEG2 so as not to risk losing the last users still without decoders or televisions compatible with MPEG4. The stations with the provisional wording remain on the old mux to warn of the need to retune the devices. With the opportunity it could be hoped that at least the TV8 and Cielo broadcasters would adopt high definition, as already happens for the transmissions from Tivùsat, but instead nothing has happened and the standard definition continues to characterize the Sky broadcasts on digital terrestrial: yet another reason to resort to tivusat forgetting the digital terrestrial sunset.

If it is understandable that Sky wants to privilege and protect its subscribers, who can now also count on regular content in 4K, the opportunity was missed to create a showcase of Sky’s contents in adequate quality, such as sporting events broadcast on a delayed basis or the most popular TV series. But the band on digital terrestrial is now a very scarce resource (and therefore expensive): it is reasonable that Sky does not want to direct large investments to activate its free channels in HD also on digital terrestrial.

Yet no news of changes from the Discovery group for the passage to MPEG 4 (and possibly to high definition) of its numerous channels, probably awaiting the final steps of the competitors. Same goes for La7 and La7d, even if the La7HD channel is already available and just a change of LCN from 507 to 7 will be enough to fix things. Moreover, it will be mandatory to have only MPEG4 channels in the first LCN issues from 8 March, precisely to facilitate the transition.

The diehards of TVs with kinescope and SD-only decoders can still temporarily rest assured: the main channels in MPEG2 will probably be visible for the whole of 2022, albeit with a more uncomfortable numbering, that “500” arc that users have largely decided not wanting to use, even if it offered them high definition viewing.