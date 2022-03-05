TVE throws itself into the 8-M with thematic cinema in La 1 and La 2 and special programming throughout the month of March

TVE will commemorate 8-M during the month of March with reports on the salary gap, special programs and a lot of thematic cinema.

Next Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated. And to commemorate 8-M, RTVE has prepared a very special program that will run throughout the month of March to launch a message of equality. This year, the Corporation focuses on the gaps that continue to separate women and men, the spaces of discrimination and inequality that must be closed to achieve real parity.

To begin with, RTVE launches the ‘Objetivo Igualdad’ campaign, which calls for equality, with the support of prestigious faces such as the orchestra director Virginia Martínez, the CSIC researcher Elena García Armada, the chef Carme Ruscalleda; actors Jose Sacristan and Miguel Angel Munoz and the presenter and writer Boris Izaguirre. It will be broadcast on radio, television and the web from March 5 to 13 to promote SDG 5 of the 2030 Agenda, which seeks to achieve equality and empower women and girls.

In addition, ‘La Gran Consulta’ will launch a monographic survey on equality so that citizens express what they expect in this matter from public radio and television, as it has already done with its consultations ‘The RTVE you want’ and ‘The music what do you want’ and plans to do with other fields such as cinema. In addition, this message will be conveyed at the different stops of the mobile studio of ‘La Gran Consulta’, in Seville (Thursday 10) or Ávila (Thursday 17).

Informative focused on 8M and the gender gap

RTVE’s information services will carry out an X-ray of the gender gaps in order to overcome them and will analyze their evolution. From Friday the 4th to Tuesday the 8th there will be a wide spread in all the editions of the Newscast, the 24 Hour Channel, the RNE news and the news website, in which the network of correspondents and Territorial Centers will participate.

In addition to this central axis, they will pay attention to other matters of special gravity such as sexist violence and the most vulnerable groups of women. The current situation of women in the world, for example, will be analyzed by the deputy executive director of UN Women, Anita Bhattia, in a special interview that will be broadcast on Canal 24 Horas and RTVE.es. And the Minister for Equality will also speak about equality and feminist demands Irene Montero on the 7th in ’24 Horas’ on RNE and on the 8th in ‘La hora de La 1’, and the second vice president and Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz on Tuesday 8 in ‘Las Mañanas de RNE’.

Canal 24 Horas and Radio 5 news will offer minute by minute mobilizations and events that take place on 8M from feminist organizations, the institutional sphere and other platforms. Information that can also be found on the RTVE Noticias website, whose team will carry out data analysis, will reveal the most invisible gaps and will deal in depth with the situation in different countries, from Africa to America.

Specials in current affairs programs and magazines

During the first week of March, ‘La hora de La 1’ will focus on the wage gap, sports, family reconciliation and feminist mobilizations, with testimonies and experts. And on the 8th, it will organize a debate between young women with influence in different fields on the canons of beauty, social networks, sexual relations, harassment or partner violence.

‘España Directo’ will offer reports with outstanding women who have faced professional gaps. ‘Aquí la Tierra’ will look at the rural world, while ‘Corazón’ will look at the gap in the world of culture and ‘Flash Moda’, at powerful women who have made their way in the world of fashion.

In addition, ‘Comando Actualidad’ will broadcast two special reports: on Thursday, March 10, ‘Who cares for whom’, an analysis of the care sector for dependent people, a task that is mostly invisible, private and unpaid. And on March 17, ‘Prostitution, in legal limbo’, which deals with the debate between the regulation and the abolition of this activity.

Starting this weekend and throughout the coming week, other non-daily information spaces will be included, such as ‘Objetivo Igualdad’, ‘Cámara Abierta’ or ‘Agrosfera’, focused on the technological gap and opportunities. Also ‘Parliament’, ‘Open Audience’, ‘Weekly Report’ and ‘In Sign Language’.

Likewise, RTVE Play will broadcast on March 8 at 8:00 p.m. a special of ‘Gen Playz’ with a dialogue between the Minister of Equality, Irene Monteroand several young people about gender gaps and economic, cultural or social inequalities.

And on RTVE in Catalonia, programs such as the morning news show ‘Cafè d’idees’, the cultural magazine ‘Punts de Vista’, the news show ‘Vespre’ and the beats ‘Obrim Fil’ will include interviews and reports on International Women’s Day in its content. Everything will be available at rtveplay.cat, together with an audiovisual collection of creators of outstanding artists from the Catalan scene.

‘Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown’, among the commemorative cinema

La 1, La 2 and RTVE Play will offer a feminist perspective through cinema and documentaries, which will begin this Saturday, March 5 at ‘Cine de Barrio’ with the iconic ‘Women at the edge of a nervous attack‘ and actress María Barranco as a guest from Alaska on the set.

La 1 will complete the weekend with other films that reflect the origin of the women’s liberation movements: on Saturday night, ‘breaking the rules‘ and ‘Colette‘, both starring Keira Nightley. And on Sunday the 6th, the premiere in The Movie of the Week of ‘The scandal‘, starring Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

In La 2, two female acting figures will stand out this month: charo lopez, star of the upcoming premiere of ‘Essentials’, the documentary ‘It’s hard for me to talk about myself’ (Sunday 6); and Lola Herrerawho will say goodbye to ‘Five hours with Mario‘ after four decades on stage with an exclusive function for the viewers of La 2. On Sunday 27, at 10:30 p.m., Carmen Sotillo (Lola Herrera) will once again reflect on the feminine condition in front of her husband’s corpse, in an RTVE production recorded in Prado del Rey, which will culminate the programming of La 2 dedicated to women and will coincide with the celebration of World Theater Day. It will be preceded by ‘Essentials’ dedicated to Lola Herrera.

Throughout the month, ‘El cine de La 2’ will offer titles that reflect the fight for gender equality: ‘Lady bird’, by Greta Gerwig (Saturday 5), ‘Her job’, by Nikos Labot ( Saturday 19) and ‘Meeting Astrid’, by Pernille Fischer Christensen (Saturday 26). In addition, ‘History of our cinema’ will dedicate its program next week to female directors and leaders, with the films ‘My life without me‘, by Isabel Coixet, and ‘Beltenebros‘, by Pilar Miró, in a special broadcast on Saturday, March 12 at 10:00 p.m. (for the carnival broadcast from Gran Canaria on Friday 11).

This month’s documentaries include ‘I am Jackie O’, by Tanya Maryniak and Anna Wallner (in Documáster, Wednesday 9), an unprecedented look at the First Lady and fashion icon who built her own story. Other titles such as ‘Untouchable’, ‘Suffragettes’, ‘Maiden’, ‘The enigma of the bones, the revolution of the genre’, ‘The Viking warriors’ or ‘Heard? They, the voice of gastronomy’ can be seen throughout March in La 2

The offer will be completed with a look at great female figures, in ‘This is philosophy’, ‘The theme night’ or ‘Know and win’. In addition, numerous programs on La 2 will offer interviews, reports and documentaries around 8M.

This Friday 4, the free platform RTVE Play will premiere ‘I give you my eyes‘, a drama about gender violence by Icíar Bollaín. On the 8th, she will publish the documentary ‘Rape in war, the poisoned weapon’, about the abuses, rapes and extreme violence suffered by women in conflict zones. Its programming on the Somos Cine portal will be completed during the month with more films about women, such as ‘The Island of Lies’ or ‘The Wish List’.

March, the month of women in Clan

Clan will direct messages in favor of equality to children, through twelve videos with the slogan ‘For equality’ starring the mountaineer Araceli Segarra, the chef Carmen Ruscalleda, and various professionals who will talk about the incorporation of women into all areas of work and society. These videos will be joined by others that will show gender equality through the everyday situations of boys and girls.

They will be available on the Clan website and social networks, and a play list of the ‘Lunnis of legend’ on RTVE Play and YouTube dedicated to great women in history.