Tweed blonde is the Chanel of trending hair colors

Although blonde is often considered a summer or spring color due to its brightness, the Celebrity Colorist and L’Oréal Professionnel Ambassador, Tauni Dawsonbelieves that the blond tweed can be even more flattering for winter. “For natural blondes, I feel like keeping a bright shade in winter is a way to still feel like yourself,” says Dawson. “Sometimes when we darken the shade of blonde, the lack of shine can create a dullness that isn’t as flattering as brighter blonde tones.”

Min Kim, color expert and global ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, says it’s about making sure the stylist behind the salon chair highlights your blonde hair correctly. When applying the bleach, Kim suggests stylists apply a little heat to the hair (a level 8 in technical terms) and a gloss or toner formula to enhance the multi-dimensional look in the shade of blonde that’s right for you. “There are many ways to approach this, depending on skin tone, previous color history, lifestyle, and budget,” she says.

Just like any other shade of blonde, blonde tweed maintenance required. It’s not just about perfecting color, Kim recalls, but about rigorous maintenance to make sure your hair would have the seal of approval from gossip-girl. Since there are a lot of different tones and shades in tweed blonde, Kim recommends visiting the salon every six to eight weeks. to renew the shine and suggests going every three to four months to redefine the blonde.