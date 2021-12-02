Tweet by Elon Musk and Dogecoin flies

Elon Musk come back upstairs Dogecoin – in a short but meaningful tweet, as it also refers to a particular situation for Ethereum which has been going on for a long time now – and which may not have solutions in the short term.

The reason for the dispute is a tweet posted by Coindesk, which correctly portrays the situation within Ethereum, where high fees continue to keep small users and investors off the network. Long-term problem, to which second Elon Musk you could effectively reply with Dogecoin.

Elon Musk is back to tweeting about Dogecoin – here’s what happens

The Ethereum Problem? The solution is $ DOGE

At least second Elon Musk – famously and for some time among the most ardent supporters of Dogecoin, so much so that it has influenced its price several times over the last few months. But let’s go in order. Coindesk publishes yet another research on the costs of gas on Ethereum, underlining how on-chain movements are only so-called whales. Understandably, when invoking a smart contract can cost more than $ 100.

The high transaction costs have made DeFi inaccessible to small investors.

Tweet to which Elon Musk he replied with a simple … “Dooooge”, indicating precisely the passage of the decentralized finance on the blockchain of $ DOGE. This is currently not possible for a whole series of technical issues, but which in any case signals, at least according to the most optimists, the direction that Dogecoin could take.

As always happens – and as it is visible from the graphic that we report, one more time was enough tweet from Elon Musk to start the bull run on the meme coin most important of the sector.

Ethereum, DeFi and Dogecoin: what’s going on?

However, it would be appropriate to bring the discussion back to planet Earth – which is always difficult to do when the visionary is involved Elon Musk. No, Dogecoin cannot replace Ethereum, at least for now.

If that of Musk should be interpreted in the sense of new technical evolutions of Dogecoin, then it would be news extremely bullish, because it would mean an incredible evolution of a protocol that for now, technologically, has relatively little to put on the table.

However, warnings are also needed – against smoke sellers and against those who speculate on this type of operation trying to board as many people as possible. In the face of important growths like the one shown in the graph, there is always the risk of one market correction – even by return of post.

All this in one night, at least in the USA, which may not end there. Elon Musk it would appear to be in one of those stages of direct brain-to-Twitter connection and no filtering – which have often caused him trouble in the past.

Web3 sounds like a bitch to me

Thus also attacking one of the most fruitful and revolutionary sectors that are gaining ground on the blockchain. Does it necessarily have to hang on his lips? Cum grain salis, taking advantage as much as possible of the movements it continues to trigger on the market.