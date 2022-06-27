Tweet with bizarre Anne Hathaway cannibalism claim goes viral

While Anne Hathaway’s various roles in movies and television may have led fans to associate her with various traits, cannibalism is still not among them, in fiction or real life.

So when the Oscar winner The Miserables The star’s name being falsely linked to such behavior in a tweet that went viral over the weekend, understandably a large part of the reactions were shock and bewilderment.

The shenanigans began when a Twitter user shared a picture of Hathaway, 39, posing on the pages of Elle FranceThe latest issue dated June 25, amassing more than 22,000 retweets and 405,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

As Hathaway fans expressed their adoration for the screen star, another Twitter user shared a tweet with a quote, in which fixed that “all the tweets about Anne Hathaway that went viral as if police didn’t find human remains and evidence of cannibalism in her Los Angeles home that she sold in 2013.”

The tweet prompted a demand from one social media user that the person who made the erroneous claim “show proof” that such an event happened, while another noted that the New York native “doesn’t appear” to have eaten people.

“What are you supposed to look like when you eat people?” questioned another.

Hours after letting the ensuing debate simmer, during which the post garnered more than 3,000 retweets and 44,000 likes, the author of the bizarre tweet returned to the platform on June 26 to share another tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Good evening, ‘Anne Hathaway is a Cannibal’ was a 24-hour sociological study of the spread of misinformation online and was conducted by Harvard University,” they wrote. “We have already completed our study. Thank you for her time ».

Of course, if it’s still a question for Hathaway fans, the star has never spoken of being a cannibal, nor have there been any reports to suggest it.

Still, one Twitter user admitted that he had been misled by the false claim to the extent that he had spent “15 minutes Googling this shit.”

Away from the ghoulish and fantastical social media posts, Hathaway recently spoke on an immeasurably more serious topic, when she addressed the then-imminent overthrow of Roe vs. Wade.

in a Interview magazine article published last week, where various celebrities asked the actor questions, Hathaway’s princess diaries co-star Julie Andrews asked, “I’ve never seen you angry. What is it that really bothers you?

Hathaway responded that “what really pisses me off is that I can look at a newspaper and on the front page, see that there are plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade alongside an article about how there is a shortage of baby formula, which has reduced the availability of baby formula by 43 percent.

“And what makes me angry is the people who are cheering the overthrow of Roe vs. Wadehe won’t have a conversation about that point in the future when those two stories intersect.

“And the people who have been working so hard to overthrow Roe vs. Wade they have done so without making any effort to create a more just, just and equitable, and affordable, by the way, society in which to have children. I’m not someone who likes to embarrass people, but like I said, I’m angry.”

The Supreme Court used its ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization friday to dump Roe vs. Wade— the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the US — that sparked widespread criticism and protest.

The decision could see abortion bans in roughly half of the states in the U.S. Thirteen states, mostly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books banning abortion in the case of Roe being overturned.