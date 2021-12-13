“Twelve hours in the ER with my elderly mother. But the health workers were very good »- Chronicle

TRENTO. How is the state of health of the Trentino health care? A very complex question to which there cannot be a straight answer, if you want to take a serious approach on such delicate issues.

Too easy, in fact, to throw the cross on the Trentino healthcare as a whole when there are problems and to forget instead of when everything goes smoothly.

Of course, starting from the Single Booking Center to get to the problem of waiting lists, there is no shortage of issues to be resolved: we have written about them several times here at “Tell Trentino”, In particular for waiting an hour and a half on the phone to book an MRI and then for a series of reports on the timing of the Cup and delays in the provision of services. But we cannot and must not forget about the particular situation that we have been experiencing for almost two years now, and we cannot forget that some problems are now structural and therefore need to be addressed political solution more than one organizational solution.

To try to make an overall reasoning even if starting from a specific case is Alessandra, who sent a long email to dilloaltrentino@giornaletrentino.it telling his experience.

Alessandra writes: «Hello, I am the bearer of a widespread malaise, realizing that the subject of my report is not innovative, but it is very present and always current.

The report by “ItaliaOggi” which places the Trentino healthcare system in the “black jersey” of Italy, does not do justice to our healthcare system, which will not be (and is not) as excellent as many praised, but not even the worst of the boot.

And I support this from experience, both personal and indirect, in the Trentino health district. Having said this, however, we can no longer ignore and bear the serious shortcomings which, in various respects, grip our health care.

The theme is vast and I concentrate only on the service of Emergency room, which constitutes a fundamental hub.

My experience is the one that, unfortunately, many users, my acquaintances and not, have lived and live.

The merit of what happened is relatively important because the focus of my letter is the attempt to turn the spotlight on our, not excellent, waiting time due to chronic shortages of resources and personnel.

So much so that, recently, I spent about 12 hours in the emergency room in Trento where I showed up to accompany my elderly, and not self-sufficient, mother.

I let you imagine the discomfort, there frustration and theimpotence of a frail person in need of care in front of such a disservice. A Calvary which only ceased with the subsequent hospitalization. The hospitalization was very positive, as were the professionals who looked after my family. This is why I do not intend to blame the health facility or, even less, to blame anyone.

I only wish theTrentino Health Authority, having acknowledged, among other things, this marked lack of resources, would like to exert the necessary pressure on the Province, or on those in charge, to provide those indispensable resources to offer a quality service to citizens, which deserves respect and dignity even before care and solidarity.

I trust that, in the interest of the Trentino community, this writing of mine can be published and thus disseminated », concludes Alessandra.

