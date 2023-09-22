Twelve music books were published this fall, including new releases from Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears

This year you’ve seen the release of a number of fantastic music books, including Warren Zane’s rescue me from nowhere (A dissection of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Americana masterpiece nebraska), Kianna Fitzgerald’s Ode to hip-hop, Alex Pappademas’s quantum culprit (on the meaning of Steely Dan) and Lucinda Williams’ memoir Don’t tell anyone the secret I told you,

Novels from the US, UK, Canada and Ireland are finalists for the Booker Prize for Fiction

And the hits just keep on coming.

This fall, a parade of biographies, biographies, historical essays, miscellaneous musicals, and works of scholarship hit real and virtual shelves in the lead-up to the gift-buying season. If albums no longer sell, the stories of the artists who made those records do. In particular, the memoirs of Britney Spears, Barbra Streisand, and Sly Stone are music to booksellers’ ears.

Andrey Kurkov on bringing normal stories from Ukraine’s ‘grey zone’

Open this photo in Gallery:

the woman inside meBritney Spears (Gallery, October)

According to Variety magazine, a bidding war between publishers for Britney Spears’ autobiography pushed the deal to US$15 million. The pop icon’s life has been splashed across tabloid pages for years, but she has remained silent outside of social media about stories like her court-ordered release in 2021 from a 13-year conservatorship enacted by her father. And while Britney is now free, her book will set fans back $39.99.

Open this photo in Gallery:

my name is barbaraBarbra Streisand (Viking, November)

Two months before its release, Barbra Streisand’s memoir is already a No. 1 bestseller based on pre-sales. Talk about your Streisand influence. It took the superstar singer-actress 10 years to complete the 992-page doorstop, which proves that stars are born, but reading books takes time.

Open this photo in Gallery:

elvis and the colonelGreg McDonald and Marshall Terrill (St. Martin’s, November)

In a fever-dream of a film by Baz Luhrmann elvis, Tom Hanks played a villainous fat man with a funny accent who was able to do a Svengali effect on the world’s biggest star. He was Colonel Tom Parker, an adventurous entrepreneur with a shady past who sold candy apples at carnivals before a young Elvis took control. Journalist-author Marshall Terrill collaborated with Parker colleague Greg MacDonald for an insider’s account of a strange show-business partnership.

Open this photo in Gallery:

Why Willie Mae Thornton MattersLynne Dennis (University of Texas Press, September)

elvis presley did not sing hunting dog First. Willie Mae Thornton, better known as Big Mama Thornton, had a hit with the Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller blues song three years before King’s version. It’s taken a long time for Thornton to get his full credit, which is where Lynne Dennis comes in. The Amsterdam-based author’s “biography in essays” looks at the gender-nonconforming Thornton’s life through a dark, queer, feminist lens.

Open this photo in Gallery:

Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal EvansKenneth Womack (Day Street, November)

who watched the beatles documentary Come back Must have noticed the well-spoken guy who kept the bobbies away during the band’s famous rooftop concert. He was Mal Evans, the Beatles’ road manager and confidant. Unfortunately, when he tried to fend off LA police with an air rifle at his home in 1976, he was shot and killed during the incident. Their archives, once feared lost, were used to tell their story.

Open this photo in Gallery:

my effin’ lifeGeddy Lee (HarperCollins, November)

Hard-rock trio Rush’s songs were often brilliant, but the band’s story is harshly Canadian. The story of singer-bassist Geddy Lee, the son of Holocaust survivors from Poland, begins in a Toronto suburb and ends in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame status and an honor long overdue.

Open this photo in Gallery:

101 Fascinating Canadian Music FactsDavid McPherson (Dundurn, October)

Did you know that the Grammy-nominated Rush instrumental YYZ There’s an ode to Toronto, that the provocative term “Beatlemania” was coined by a Canadian, and that Tom Cruise and Van Halen’s David Lee Roth once saw Blue Rodeo perform at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern? Along with his nugget-filled CanCon festival, music journalist David McPherson tells these three stories and 98 others.

Open this photo in Gallery:

prine on prineHolly Gleason (Chicago Review Press, September)

An egotistical thinker about the human condition, singer-songwriter John Prine was perhaps more Mark Twain than Bob Dylan. Calling him “the next Dylan” was better marketing. Music critic Holly Gleason uses interviews and essays – including some of her own compositions – to bring us the closest we’ll ever get to an autobiography of a talented wordsmith who could have written a doozy if he’d been inclined (which, given the fame Being uncomfortable with), he certainly wasn’t).

Open this photo in Gallery:

This Must Be Place: How Music Can Improve Your CityShayne Shapiro (Repeater, September)

It is estimated that Taylor Swift’s six-concert tour of Toronto next year will generate $660 million for the city. But this is a one-time event. Shayne Shapiro, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Music Ecosystems, can examine the overall impact of music on the building and management of cities. This book is offered as a tool kit for civic leaders, artists, and activists interested in the harmonious reinvention of their communities.

Open this photo in Gallery:

Echoes of Time: World War II, the Holocaust, and the Music of RemembranceJeremy Eichler (Knopf, August)

“They were standing at four different windows looking at the same disaster. “Each responded by breaking through intensely charged monuments in sound.” In echo of time, Boston Globe classical-music critic Jeremy Eichler references Strauss Transformschoenberg’s a survivor from warsawShostakovich’s symphony number 13 and britain’s war expected – Masterpieces by composers who lived through the horrors of World War II and used their experiences to create scores that are haunting and deeply resonant.

Open this photo in Gallery:

Like a cat in the deep sea, Dave Harlow (Latitude 46, September)

Unlike the other books on this list, deep sea cat is a novel written by Dave Harlow, former member of the rock band The Darcys. He weaves a rich tale of ancient gods, a humanist opera, and a Bartók-loving composer’s desperate search for balance. Harlow’s previous publications include the 2004 short-story collection Hate letters from Buddhists,

Open this photo in Gallery:

Thanks (Faletinme Be Mice Elf Agin)Sly Stone with Ben Greenman (AUWA, October)

Although Sly Stone wrote iconic counterculture funk anthems everyday people And i wanna take you higher, one wonders how much of his new memoir was written by him. According to publisher AUWA Books (an imprint directed by Roots drummer Questlove), the book on the reclusive Family Stone patriarch was co-written by Ben Greenman and “created collaboratively” with Stone’s manager.