Twelve Pre-Medical students from the USA carry out internships at CHOP

The Pontevedra Hospital Complex (CHOP) has received this week a group of twelve Pre-Medicine students from the state of Florida who will carry out university internships in the Galeg de Saúde Service health centers in Pontevedra until next August.

For the seventh consecutive year, the training of these university students from the United States in the city of Lérez is possible thanks to the “Atlantis Project”, an observation internship program in hospitals whose main purpose is to facilitate and strengthen ties between future doctors and researchers from the North American country and health professionals from the centers where this training plan is developed.

The care director of the Pontevedra and O Salnés health area, Sonia Fernández-Arruti, together with the director of Hospital Care, Yolanda Sanduende, and the section head of the CHOP Pneumology service, Adolfo Baloira, welcomed the twelve-member team in Montecelo students who for four weeks will rotate in pairs for different services.

Specifically, the American students, who will have a hospital support program, will carry out their internships in the General and Digestive Surgery, Urology, Pulmonology, Vascular Surgery, Gynaecology, Digestive Surgery, Anesthesiology, Otorhinolaryngology and Internal Medicine services, thus accessing various specialties. that until now were unknown.

The main objective of the program is for students to learn first-hand about the work carried out by professionals at the Pontevedra Hospital Complex and to deepen their medical vocation.

