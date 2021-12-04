Twenty-eight year old from Bassano raped in Croatia: the two attackers arrested

They had chased and then raped a woman from Bassano on vacation in Zagrabria. After the victim was reported, the Croatian authorities have launched in-depth investigations which in recent days have led to the arrest of the two prestuni perpetrators. They are Lukic Miroslav, a 29-year-old Croatian, and Herald Merolli, a 31-year-old Albanian. Both will now have to answer for the heavy crime of sexual violence.

The Bassanese, a 28-year-old girl who works in the school sector, is still struggling to overcome the shock caused by the terrible attack she suffered while on vacation in the home of some in-laws. His immediate complaint, however, which was formalized immediately after his discharge from the hospital, made it possible to put a firm point in the evolution of the investigation, with the recent issue of pre-trial detention orders against the alleged rapists.

The facts It all happened last summer, when the young 28-year-old from Bassano joined her sister in Zagreb to spend a few days off with her. The visit was linked to the fact that the sister, the companion of a young Croatian, had recently given birth to their first child, which is why the couple had decided to reach Zagreb to introduce the child to his family. The Bassanese, therefore, had chosen to join them to get to know her in-laws and then reach a seaside resort to spend a few days at the sea, on the occasion of the summer holidays. Everything was fine for the first few days. Then the drama. One evening, the young woman agreed to go out with her sister-in-law and some of her friends. Since the areas were not very familiar to her, the agreement between the women of the group was that, if they lost sight of each other, they would then find themselves in a well-known club in the center of the city. Fatality, the group was then really divided, so much so that the young Vicenza woman at one point found herself alone, without reference points. Then, as agreed, she reached the place and sat down to wait for her sister-in-law with her friends.

The aggression While waiting, the woman was approached by two men, later identified as Miroslav and Merolli, whom the young woman did not know and obviously had never even seen. The two, according to the reconstruction of the episode, attacked the button with insistent ways, with the clear intention of trying. The Bassanese was understandably frightened, so much so that she immediately left the place to get away from what she interpreted as a dangerous situation. The two, however, did not give up “the bone”, quite the contrary. They followed the young woman on the run through the streets of Zagrabria and then, having reached an area of ​​the city that was not very busy, they blocked her in an alley and jumped on her with the clear intention of taking advantage of her. The victim was attacked, her clothes were torn off and the violence also caused several injuries in various parts of her body. Fortunately, however, the victim at one point managed to free himself and then flee for help.

The complaint After being hospitalized in the hospital of the Croatian town, where she was given health and psychological assistance, the Bassanese immediately filed a complaint with the local police forces. An investigation followed from that complaint, with the investigations that ended in recent days with the arrest of Miroslav and Merolli, who will now have to answer for the accusation of sexual violence before the Croatian justice. Meanwhile, the woman is reluctantly facing the psychological wounds that the attack left her.