Twenty electricity suppliers in default. And that’s just the beginning

However, those who risk being cut off are the suppliers, in particular the small and medium-sized ones operating in the wholesale market. Yet the bankruptcy of energy companies risks going unnoticed for a number of reasons. “In Britain, falling companies make noise, here they don’t, because markets work very differently. There, when a company goes bankrupt, the regulatory authority (Ofgem) intervenes to carry out a search, an auction and immediately find an operator who takes charge of the meters, thus giving a visible signal to the outside ”, explains Pellegrino. “With us, on the other hand, when an operator defaults, its customers only receive a letter to communicate that they will pass into the so-called market of last resort. From one day to the next, the customer no longer has the supplier with whom he had entered into a contract but therefore passes to another company “. Not without consequences on the pockets of customers who may find economic conditions different from those they had before, certainly worse in this period of high prices.

It is difficult to say how many users are affected by the default that led to the termination of thousands of contracts, it is estimated that they range between 300 thousand and 500 thousand. But the crisis that energy companies are going through, like that for families and businesses, is becoming day after day the crazy variant of the economic pandemic: “It is a complex moment, unique in history, and it has become a fundamental problem that can pose structurally in jeopardy our industrial system ”, said the delegate of the president of Confindustria per l’Energia, Aurelio Regina. On Friday evening from Palazzo Chigi the news leaked that the Government is working on new measures to stem the expensive bills. But from the experience of recent months, with rather limited interventions, and from the clues that have emerged so far on the political negotiations in progress, there is no great illusions about maxi-interventions.

Nineteen Italian energy suppliers have already defaulted, and without urgent remedies this could be just the beginning. As in the United Kingdom, where about thirty companies have jumped in the space of a few weeks, here too the energy crisis does not discount: not only among families, especially low-income ones – struggling with doubled bills and consumer goods in rise – or among companies – for which energy represents a fixed cost that is difficult to compress – also applies to sellers who supply electricity to those households and businesses for their consumption and production. “Nineteen companies, overnight, have gone from a sometimes very large customer portfolio to zero customers. And not for problems related to entrepreneurial skills but because of an epochal energy crisis that cannot be countered without help but only suffered 100% “, says to the HuffPost Diego Pellegrino, spokesperson for Arte, the Reseller and Energy Trader association that represents 130 operators in the sector, with a turnover of two billion and about 1.3 million meters.

The situation is therefore in danger of screwing up. Those who buy wholesale energy on the Day Ahead Market (see below) find themselves squeezed between the skyrocketing price and an unfavorable regulatory environment. To put it simply: those who previously invoiced 10 and had a margin of 1, today find themselves invoicing 25 with a margin always of 1. This creates a liquidity problem, with a devastating financial burden and need for cash. “What we invoice today – explains Pellegrino – we collect in two months. And if there is a defaulting customer, think not only of families but also of businesses, the deadline for the formal notice is another two months. It is an unsustainable situation: to use a metaphor, we are the thin slice in the toast ”.

Furthermore, the supplies of these operators are often linked to contracts with fixed prices, sometimes very low because they were signed before the energy crisis: the bills weighed half, the price of energy was five times cheaper.

Retailers have been cut off from any form of dining. On the other hand, those who are gaining from it, and have ended up in the Government’s crosshairs, are the producers, in particular those who produce from renewable sources or, in the case of France for example, from nuclear power. Because? Most electricity trading transactions take place in the Day Ahead Market (MGP), where hourly blocks of wholesale energy are exchanged for the next day. Producers offer blocks of energy at a given price that reflects their production costs. All these offers are organized by the electricity market operator (in Italy, for example, Gme) and obviously have variable prices and quantities. Those who produce from renewables, for example, will offer a lower price than those who produce from gas, which have far higher operating costs (raw material + CO2 emission permits). The same goes for the purchase offers of those who want to buy that energy, which are collected and organized by the manager.

All valid sales offers are “sorted by price growing”And form an aggregate supply curve, while all valid demand bids“ are sorted by price decreasing in an aggregate demand curve “. In this way supply and demand intersect and the intersection point is defined marginal price, which represents the balance of prices and volumes. At this time, renewable energy plants, with widely amortized operating costs, are pushing the price of electricity down, while gas power plants, with the cost of raw materials at unprecedented levels, are pushing it far higher. Here arises the temporary dysfunction that the market is discounting these days. Because the marginal price, today strongly influenced by methane, means that all producers are paid the same price, regardless of whether it is the result of production from renewable sources or from thermoelectric power. Those who produce a megawatt hour from renewable sources will be remunerated in the same way as those who produce it from a gas plant, and it does not matter that the former has operating costs much lower than the latter.

These are the extra profits that the government would like to hit, the problem is how. In France, the stock of the national energy giant Edf fell by 14.5% on Friday after the announcement by the Macron government that it wanted to offer discounts on the wholesale market. The impact on the stock was evident because most of the energy produced by EDF comes from nuclear power, and therefore with widely amortized operating costs and no effect of expensive gas. Even if it is the energy produced by gas that is making the marginal price on the market right now.

The Paris executive will therefore apply a measure that provides for an increase of 20 terawatt hours in the “volume of nuclear electricity sold at a reduced price by EDF to its competitors to make it rise exceptionally from 100 to 120 terawatt hours”. The initiative will cost between 7.7 billion and 8.4 billion euros. In this way the Elysée expects to contain the increases in bills to 4%.

In Italy there is no news of similar measures for now, even if the Government has confirmed its intention to hit the maxi-profits of energy companies, as confirmed on Friday evening by the Minister of Agriculture Patuanelli. It is therefore not surprising that Enel’s stock also recorded -2.21% in the last session of the week.

“We have not seen aid”, concludes Pellegrino, “and it would take little, especially to prevent businesses from closing. We have made requests to the government, which have remained a dead letter. Not money but guarantees and sureties through Sace, as had already happened for companies during the lockdowns with the Liquidity Decree ”. According to Arera, gas prices for households will rise by 42% and electricity prices will rise by 55% in the first quarter. “Regulatory intervention is needed immediately because currently the Italian market GME accepts bank guarantees only, while a Sace guarantee on GME, Terna and Snam would be enough to give the market more certainty. Even if one company were to skip, hundreds more would be saved ”.