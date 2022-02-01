Twenty-four years old killed in Raffadali, the killer is a policeman on duty at the Catania Mobile

Murder in Raffadali, in Piazza Progresso. A twenty-four year old from the town was shot and killed: Vincenzo Gabriele Rampello. The alleged murderer is the boy’s father: Gaetano, 57, assistant chief coordinator of the State Police in the 10th Mobile Department of Catania Apparently, at least 9 gunshots were exploded (because there were so many shells found on the pavement), and even at close range. The murder took place under the video surveillance system installed by the Municipality in Piazza Progresso. Cameras that, in fact, have captured everything. The killer then escaped.

All the carabinieri from the Raffadali station rushed to the scene and all the patrols of the provincial command of the Arma rushed to the scene. The carabinieri – coordinated by major Marco La Rovere and the captain of Nor Alberto Giordano – managed, in a flash, to tighten the circle on what actually happened. In Piazza Progresso also the provincial commander of the Arma – Colonel Vittorio Stingo – and then the deputy prosecutor of the Republic Chiara Bisso and the coroner Alberto Alongi.

According to an initial reconstruction, the boy was not well, he had psychological problems. In Piazza Progresso, it appears evident, there would have been a new – perhaps yet another – discussion with the father who, at a certain point, pulled out his service pistol and started firing, killing his son. Then, the policeman on duty at the Mobile Department of Catania moved to a bench: he was probably waiting for a bus. To intercept him, block him, and arrest him were the carabinieri of the operational nucleus of the Agrigento company.

