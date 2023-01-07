Twenty One Pilots, Ariana Grande and more

These albums marked our lives in 2013 For: Jean G Fowler JAN. 06. 2023

These albums celebrate a decade since their release

Where does our time go? It seems incredible to say that ten years ago we were hearing for the first time “R You Mine?” by Arctic Monkeys, “Royals” by Lorde or “Midnight Memories” by One Direction and today In the middle of 2023, we celebrate the tenth anniversary of several albums that marked our lives in different ways.

2013 had many releases that today are true gems, since the impact these albums had can be measured in numbers, but above all, in how they are still quite relevant in music today.

Twenty One Pilots, “Vessels”: Release date, January 8, 2013

Featured songs: “Car Radio”, “Guns for Hands”, “Ode to Sleep”, “Holding On To You”, “Fake You Out”.

Arctic Monkeys, “AM”: Release date, September 9, 2013.

Featured songs: “RU mine?”, “Do I Wanna Know?”, “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”, “I Wanna Be Yours”.

Ariana Grande, “Yours Truly”: Release date, August 30, 2013.

Featured Songs: “Baby I,” “The Way” ft. Mac Miller”, “Honeymoon Avenue”, “Right There”, “Almost Is Never Enough” ft. Nathan Sykes.

Paramore, “Paramore”: Release date, April 5, 2013.

Featured songs: “Still Into You”, “Now”, “Ain’t It Fun”, “Hate To See Your Heart Break”.

Lorde, “Pure Heroine”: Release date, September 27, 2013

Featured songs: “Royals”, “Tennis Court”, “Glory and Gore”, “Team”.

One Direction, “Midnight Memories”: Release date, November 25, 2013.

Featured songs: “You and I”, “Best Song Ever”, “Story of My Life”, “Strong”, “One Way Or Another”.

The 1975, “The 1975”: Release date, September 2, 2013.

Featured Songs: “Chocolate,” “Robbers,” “Settle Down,” “The City,” “Girls”

Bring Me The Horizon, “Semptiternal”: Release date, April 1, 2013

Featured songs: “Sleepwalking”, “Shadow Moses”, “The House of Woves”, “Antivist”, “Empire (Let Them Sing)”.

Daft Punk, “Random Access Memories”: release date, May 17, 2013.

Featured Songs: “Get Lucky” ft. Pharrell Williams, “Lose Yourself to Dance”, “Instant Crush” ft. Julian Casablancas, “Give Life Back to Music.”

Kanye West, “Yeezus”: Release date, June 18, 2013.

Featured Songs: “I Am a God,” “Blood on the Leaves,” “Bound 2”

One Republic, “Native”: Release date: May 22, 2013

Featured Songs: “Counting Stars,” “Feel Again,” “If I Lose Myself,” “I Lived,” “Something I Need”

Miley Cyrus, “Bangerz”: Release date, October 4, 2013

Featured songs: “We Can’t Stop”, “Wrecking Ball”, “Adore You”.