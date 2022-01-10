Twenty professionals from Messina “disobeyed” the supergreen pass, identified by the police

Professionals rebel against the supergreen pass and carry out an act of civil disobedience by the name of their own group. According to what they themselves informed in a press release at 12.15 the winds, coming from Messina and the province, went to the boarding of the fast ships to be able to go to Reggio Calabria “Stopped by the police staff, because they lack the green pass from vaccine, claimed their right to free movement, enshrined in article 16 of the republican constitution, which states that “every citizen can move and reside freely in any part of the national territory.” The police officers replied that they had a provision not to allow the unvaccinated to access ships, based on a government decree. The citizen group insisted that, under the constitution, a government cannot restrict personal freedoms by its own provisions. It then added that it is now possible to move with own means in all regions of Italy and Europe, and that this right is instead denied to Sicilians “. At this point, the citizens asked for a service report to be drawn up to be sent to the public security authorities, certifying the facts.

The police then proceeded to identify some of those present, including professor Eva Buttà, professor Dario Caroniti, musician Maria Grazia Caffarelli, lawyer Emilio Fragale, professor Marilisa Guglielmo, professor Cristina Oliveri, student Sonia Pantano, professor Melissa Rodilosso, lawyer Michele Schinella, professor Rosaria Scimone. “Rejected from boarding, citizens have returned to their activities, aware that the right to work of commuters and the right to care for Sicilian and Calabrian patients – they conclude – is currently suspended by the government and that this clear violation of their rights took place in silence of the entire parliamentary representation and the endorsement of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella “.

Check the Strait for the supergreen pass

For the crossing of the Strait, the derogation for study and health reasons is not allowed, which instead applies to the smaller islands. In practice, those who for study or health reasons must go to Messina and Reggio Calabria not being vaccinated or cured from Covid cannot do so. The ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza provides that:

1. Starting from 10 January 2022 and until 10 February 2022, access to and use of public transport for travel to and from the smaller islands and the Venice Lagoon for documented health and frequency reasons, for students aged 12 or over, in primary school, lower secondary and upper secondary school courses, it is also allowed to subjects with one of the COVID-19 green certifications referred to in art. 9, paragraph 2, lett. c) of the decree – law 22 April 2021, n. 52, converted with amendments by law June 17, 2021, n. 87, and subsequent amendments.

2. For the same period established in paragraph 1, primary, lower and upper secondary school students are allowed access to and use of dedicated school transport, notwithstanding the provisions of art. 9-quater, paragraph 1, of the law decree 22 April 2021, n. 52 as amended by article 1, paragraph 2, of the decree-law of 30 December 2021, n. 229, without prejudice to the obligation to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices and compliance with the guidelines for dedicated school transport as per attachment 16 of the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 2 March 2021. 3. Without prejudice to the provisions of paragraph 2 of art. 9-quater of the aforementioned decree-law 22 April 2021, n. 52.