TWENTY THOUSAND LEAGUES OF SUBMARINE TRAVEL! Shiba and Dogecoin board the Nautilus at the bottom of the ocean with Captain Nemo and his crew. What have they lost down there? Chia bounces like a ball, but on the surface she seems to stay

photo freepik.com

It seems that Dogecoin today is not able to raise its head. Shiba follows his same trend very closely. Did the fall of these crypto-canids really have something to do with the recent drop in the Netflix stock market? On the other hand, we have Chia more victorious than others, but with a very marked volatility. What will happen today with SHIB and DOGE? His recovery looks very distant.

Dogecoin is listed on the stock exchange with a price of 0.14 dollars, its 24-hour loss is 3.26% and it has a gain of 0.87% during the last seven days.

Only at the beginning of the chart, the price of DOGE shows something positive. Its highest point was about 13:49. Immediately afterwards, its value began to drop, making some rectification that was of little use. Its lowest point was reached around 7:59. It is observed that the price tries to continue bullish, but it has a lot to go up to reach its highest peak.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and DOGEUSD pair in real time as of 04/21/2022 in a 24-hour time frame.

Shiba today has a stock price of $0.00002492 showing a loss of 2.32% in the last 24 hours and a negative percentage of 5.52% during the last seven days. Its market volume is $537,621,408.

The Shiba chart marked its highest point at 14:04. After hitting this point, SHIB followed a bearish path that would hit the bottom of it around 20:59. He then tried to rectify the price upwards. He has suffered a staggered fall, but is still trying to recover. His line could be interpreted as a bullish move at this point.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and SHIBUSD pair in real time as of 04/21/2022 in a 24-hour time frame.

The Chia price recorded today is $65.79. This translates to a 3.27% gain over the last 24 hours. His market volume is $23,434,875.

Chia shows a very volatile graph, with very high peaks since 21:51 when it started to rise. Her trend is bullish. She has had downs from her highest peak, but she seems to be on the mend.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and XCHUSD pair in real time as of 04/21/2022 in a 24-hour time frame.