Twenty years of euro. And that decisive meeting in Verona to give him birth

“Coffee and cappuccino?” 2,400 lire. Indeed excuse me, from today they are 1.24 euros ». The January 1, 2002 Verona woke up like this: with the single currency. A historic passage for Italy and Europe that forced everyone to calculate the new prices and somehow face a new life. Against the lira, the ratio with the euro was set at 1,936.27 and hour X started at midnight on 31 December 2001.

The euro enters that day in the pockets of the Veronese and twenty years have passed. The coin was born with the president’s wishes Carlo Azeglio Ciampi and the Pope. The then president of the European Commission, Romano Prodi, buys a bouquet of roses for his wife after midnight, paying for it in euros. An assault on ATMs In Verona and its province, ATMs and bank branches are stormed by citizens who withdraw 10 million euros a day. File even at night.

A couple of boys in Piazza Bra walk away from an ATM after celebrating New Year’s, with the euro in hand: “I took 40 euro and he 20”, she says hopefully, “the change is great news”. Verona enters the new era. The Scala banking institutions have dedicated thousands of working days to prepare for the transition: employees have skipped holidays and rest periods and more staff have arrived at the agencies. There Banca Popolare di Verona dedicates a page on L’Arena to greet the event: «Happy New Year and Happy € uro». In the bars and shops of the city the first days of 2002 pass by not without difficulty. Many customers pay in lire. For coffee, cappuccino and sandwiches, the old currency resists, forcing baristas to do double duty. Merchants, on the other hand, adapt to checkout counters with automatic converters and in supermarkets appear “informants” to help customers. On January 2nd, it is a Wednesday, it is instead a day of withdrawals from the post office. Seniors are confused to see their pension valued in euros for the first time. A lady says: “Until last month my pension was 218 thousand lire, now it amounts to 119, 92 euros”.

A man explains: “I have to collect the monthly check for 1 million 200 thousand lire which means … I don’t know very well”. In Verona then the mayor was Michela Sironi, who will leave Palazzo Barbieri in June, where Paolo Zanotto will take up residence. In that season Bentegodi saw the first derby in Serie A between Hellas and Chievo dei miracoli led by Luigi Del Neri. In September Ennio Morricone will conduct a memorable concert in the Arena.

The Covid pandemic today? It was only in science fiction movies. “The euro was born in Verona” “We can say that the euro was born in Verona”, underlines today Michela Sironi, who after 20 years from the birth of the euro recalls the importance of Ecofin Council which met in Verona at Palazzo Giusti on April 14, 1996 with the finance ministers of European countries and central bank governors. Mario Draghi was also present.

The current prime minister and former ECB number one then arrived in Verona as director general of the Treasury. «That meeting», remembers Michela Sironi, mayor of La Scala for two terms from June 1994 until June 2002, «was crucial to define the general principles of the exchange rate with the new single currency. The summit established the procedures for regulating relations between the euro and the currencies of the member states. For Italy, the Prime Minister Lamberto Dini was present, with the governor of the Bank of Italy Fazio and Mario Draghi ».

Strong of his experience and professional commitment in the European Commission Sironi strongly wanted the Ecofin summit on the banks of the Adige: «I supported the candidacy of Verona, for which Rome was also in the running. Our city was chosen. This was a source of pride but not only: it put Verona in new international and European spotlights, giving it great visibility and proper recognition as one of the European capitals. The acts and decisions of that summit were later ratified in a resolution in Brussels. A historic moment ».

L’former mayor, who was also vice-president of the National Association of Municipalities: «The transition from the lira to the euro, in its technical aspects, was also prepared with local authorities. The common commitment was to guarantee citizens a smooth transition, preparing the double price regime that accompanied the transition in the first months. Apart from an initial slight disorientation, I would say that the citizens and Verona experienced the great news positively. The balance after 20 years can only be positive “, he adds,” for a city like ours which is in fact a gateway to Europe “. Lights, shadows and then take-off Criticized at the start for speculations and inflated prices and considered a straitjacket by sovereignists, the single currency was a revolution for everyone. Davide Cecchinato, president of the Adiconsum Verona, observes: «I remember that historical passage, also lived with enthusiasm. There were, however, lights and shadows. On the one hand, consumers have been able to access a range of goods and services in Europe with a single currency, in the field of travel as well as in tourism and commerce. On the other hand, however, adequate controls on price conversion were lacking at central level and this led to speculation.

The message of the “thousand lire equals one euro”. This also in the face of salaries that have been recalculated in euros. The balance, however, after 20 years is positive. Just think of the importance of the euro for a city like Verona and its territory which has one of its most important economic sectors in tourism ». “The advent of the euro”, recalls Giuseppe Riello, president of the Verona Chamber of Commerce, “was feared by entrepreneurs who until then had been able to count on a competitive currency such as the lira as it was devalued against the dollar, pound and mark . In reality, the euro has managed to create a united reality not only at a monetary level but also at an economic level. Goods sold in euros abroad have become more competitive. The Veronese economic system has withstood the epochal change, so much so that the export of Veronese products around the world has begun to grow ». And today? “In the Covid emergency, the strength to have a strong and common currency has allowed us to implement measures and investments unthinkable at national level. This should forever wipe out the refrain “it’s the euro’s fault” “..