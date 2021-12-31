Twenty years of the euro: the successes achieved and the way to go

Investment levels have been too low for too long: we need to invest heavily and sustainably in people, infrastructure and institutions. Together with responsible fiscal policies and the contribution of the private sector, Next Generation EU will play a vital role in delivering the multiple reforms and investments needed. It is the best way to strengthen our growth potential, improve our standard of living and address crucial challenges for humanity.

In the face of an aging population, we must also ensure the sustainability of public finances. As part of the review of our common fiscal rules, we need to ensure that the eurozone’s fiscal and economic policies are fit for purpose in a changed environment and capable of addressing future challenges.

Our common currency is an unprecedented collective undertaking and a confirmation of the unity on which our Union is founded.

As the world faces the pandemic, we must pool our efforts and resources to harness the benefits of rapid global digitalization and address the climate emergency. None of these issues can be addressed by individual countries. The euro is proof of the results we can achieve by working together: looking to the next twenty years, let us make it a symbol of our commitment to ensure a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future for future generations.

This article was co-signed by the Minister of Finance of Austria Magnus Brunner, the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation of Spain Nadia Calviño, the Minister of Finance and Employment of Malta Clyde Caruana, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for an Economy at the Service of People Valdis Dombrovskis, by the President of the Eurogroup and Minister of Finance of Ireland Paschal Donohoe, by the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy Daniele Franco, by the EU Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, by the Minister of Finance of Luxembourg Pierre Gramegna, by the Minister of Finance of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra, by the Minister of State and Minister for Finance of Portugal João Leão, by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery of France Bruno Le Maire, by the Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner, by the EU Commissioner for Financial Stability , Financial Services and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness, by the Minister of Finance and Vice-President of the Council of Ministers of Slovakia Igor Matovič, by the Minister of Finance of Estonia Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, by the Minister of Finance of Cyprus Constantinos Petrides , by the Minister of Finance of Latvia Jānis Reirs, by the Minister of Finance of Finland Annika Saarikko, by the Minister of Finance of Slovenia Andrej Šircelj, by the Minister of Finance of Lithuania Gintarė Skaistė, by the Minister of Finance of Greece Christos Staikouras, by the Minister of Finance of Belgium Vincent Van Peteghem.