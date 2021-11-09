Twenty years of the first ‘Harry Potter’ film celebrated on Spotify: Revenews

Twenty years ago, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was released, the first chapter of the film saga that Spotify celebrates with themed playlists and podcasts.

Spotify celebrates the first twenty years ofHarry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a title that opened the successful film saga dedicated to JK Rowling’s wizard. It was, in fact, 2001 when the cult film landed in theaters, grossing over 90 million dollars in the first weekend. To celebrate this anniversary, Spotify unveils all themed charts with original content all to be discovered.

We start with the charts dedicated to the Houses of Hogwarts, which unveiled the most popular songs in user-generated playlists. And among the most listened to artists are Billie Eilish and The Neighborhood for the Evergreen and Ravenclaw while Harry Styles dominates the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff charts.

READ ALSO: Just Dance 2022: 40 new songs to dance (including Boombayah by BlackPink)

So let’s find out below the global podium for each of the houses:

Gryffindor – Everybody Talks by Neon Trees, Centuries by Fall Out Boy e Kiwi by Harry Styles

– Everybody Talks by Neon Trees, Centuries by Fall Out Boy e Kiwi by Harry Styles Slytherin – Daddy Issues from The Neighborhood, you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish e Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? of the Arctic Monkeys

– Daddy Issues from The Neighborhood, you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish e Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? of the Arctic Monkeys Hufflepuff – Golden by Harry Styles, Yellow by Coldplay e Ophelia by The Lumineers

– Golden by Harry Styles, Yellow by Coldplay e Ophelia by The Lumineers Black Crow – Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood, Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) by Wallows e ocean eyes by Billie Eilish

As for the Italian public, here are the Top 3 each Hogwarts house:

Gryffindor – Centuries by Fall Out Boy, Kiwi by Harry Styles e Believer by Imagine Dragons

– Centuries by Fall Out Boy, Kiwi by Harry Styles e Believer by Imagine Dragons Slytherin – Daddy Issues from The Neighborhood, you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish e Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? of the Arctic Monkeys

– Daddy Issues from The Neighborhood, you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish e Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? of the Arctic Monkeys Hufflepuff – Ophelia of The Lumineers, Yellow by Coldplay e Golden by Harry Styles

– Ophelia of The Lumineers, Yellow by Coldplay e Golden by Harry Styles Black Crow – Sweater Weather from The Neighborhood, Runaway by AURORA e Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Spotify also communicates that Slytherin inspired the most playlists globally dubbing Hufflepuff, in second place. Ravenclaw and Gryffindor are, on the other hand, in third and fourth place respectively. And the surprises don’t end there: on the streaming platform the most popular character is Draco Malfoy – with the largest number of playlists dedicated to him globally – followed by Harry Potter And Fred Weasley third on a par with Voldemort.

READ ALSO: ‘Sound Up’, Spotify’s campaign for gender equality in podcasts

Podcasts dedicated to Harry Potter

Finally, to better discover the world of the wizard, in addition to the soundtracks to stream, there are also many other thematic contents. A few numbers: I’m more than 1700 podcasts dedicated to Harry Potter and among these the most loved is Potterless by Mike Schubert. This is the Top 5:

Potterless Harry Potter and the Sacred Text Swish and Flick: A Harry Potter Podcast MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast PotterCast: The Harry Potter Podcast (since 2005)

Photo from Spotify Italia Press Office