twice positive, twice negative in ten hours – Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

The story of the misadventure of our correspondent in the capital for the Film Festival

It happens in the heart of Europe, in the opulent locomotive of the EU. “Positive! ” The two young doctors in white shirts and gloves spread their arms out in compassion. What happens now? I am at Berlin Film Festival, in one of the many hubs to swab every day. The city is spooky, closed shops and malls, few people around. The Berlinale, this battleship that before the pandemic had the same financial firepower as Cannes (24 million against 12 at the Venice Film Festival), last year was held digitally: films and actors in streaming. Radical, political, social cinema. 2021 was a cheap bathroom, so it was decided to do it, albeit shortened: it lasts only six days, then it continues with projections for Berliners. But the Omicron variant pushed a very restrictive measures.

A cumbersome bureaucratic machine.

It is not enough to have the triple vaccine, you have to undergo the quick swab daily. And then the umpteenth row, outdoors, in the cold, to have the orange bracelet valid for 24 hours. It was said that it was optional, once the review has begun, however, without the bracelet you cannot enter the halls. Some reporters think bad thoughts about the past and give up the badge. The Festival, the “greenest” and most democratic, replies that it is only a way to speed up the queues. «Did you have the coffee?» Asks the doctor, «because it could be that which determines the positivity. In any case I’ll wait in half an hour because we have to do a second swab ». I’m still positive. So I phone Bern, the head of Covid assistance, prepared by the Festival, and I find the only drop of humanity in which, yes, we can bother Kafka. There is a positive and a negative hero in this story: Bern the good and the useless Matthias.

I’m in isolation. At lunchtime they leave me a sandwich outside my room: lunch is served. Yeah, but who’s hungry? Not two minutes go by when there is a knock on the door: “Good morning, I’m Matthias.” He is the head of the anti-Covid laboratory connected to the Festival. He tells me I’m lucky because this test is rare in Berlin. He adds that in a maximum of four hours he will tell me the result. I feel like a competitor in a quiz on TV, but without a headset, and here you don’t win anything, indeed yes: the most precious thing is at stake, freedom. «Hello I’m still Matthias, you turned out negative to the molecular but your values ​​are high and I have sufficient reason to believe that you have Covid ». So? “Then I’ll go back to the laboratory and do a further check, you’ll see that you’re positive.” Luckily he recalls the angel Bern: “You are still negative”.

Therefore the virus is not there. They seem to me to be virologists and infectious disease specialists on TV, everyone has their say. Matthias insists he needs to give me a fifth test. At that point I lose patience: the page of the Shows with the interviews with Dario and Asia Argento guests of the Berlinale is white. It’s late, I have to start writing, this story looks like a horror film by the master of the thrill. “We won’t take you a lot of time,” says Matthias, “but if it’s positive, you’ll have to stay in the hotel or 7, or 10 or 14 days.” Chaos. Under “house arrest” without a certainty. I tell him: now it is not possible. I call Bern and ask him: but if the fifth swab is positive, after having been negative twice, what happens? What is the reliable one? The molecular or the quick unsanitary? Bern must have some Italian relatives: «For us, formally, you are negative. Look at the first plane that leaves tomorrow morning for Rome. If we knock and you have already gone to the airport, you are free for us to leave Berlin. ‘ From orderly Germany it is everything.