TWICE’s Sana gets praise for her “princess” visuals in Prada

twice‘S Fury Had previously attracted attention for his girlfriend-like scenes on the way to Milan for the Prada fashion show. The adorable houndstooth set-up and turtleneck offer a fall feel like no other.
But as soon as she reached the show grounds, Sana changed from “Your girlfriend” to “Your Highness!” Made a grand change in.
She looked beautiful with her half-up hair up.
The soft pink dress and modest neckline screamed “elegance” and “class.”
Of course, her makeup was a matching peachy-pink shade.
He also took a picture with the Hollywood star, Emma Watson,
The neoprene midi-dress was the epitome of sophisticated femininity.
She was wearing a white crescent moon hobo to match.
This dress is from their upcoming collection for the new season. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from praising her royal looks.
- Is she a Japanese princess?
- princess…?
- crazy…
- Oh my world!
- She really looks like a princess.
- Marry me, Unni.
- Bookmark.
- Sana’s princess vibes are crazy.
She may not actually be Japanese royalty, but she sure looks like princesses from fairy tales and fantasy novels!
