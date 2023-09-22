TWICE’s Sana gets praise for her “princess” visuals in Prada

twice‘S Fury Had previously attracted attention for his girlfriend-like scenes on the way to Milan for the Prada fashion show. The adorable houndstooth set-up and turtleneck offer a fall feel like no other.

But as soon as she reached the show grounds, Sana changed from “Your girlfriend” to “Your Highness!” Made a grand change in.

She looked beautiful with her half-up hair up.

The soft pink dress and modest neckline screamed “elegance” and “class.”

Of course, her makeup was a matching peachy-pink shade.

He also took a picture with the Hollywood star, Emma Watson,

The neoprene midi-dress was the epitome of sophisticated femininity.

She was wearing a white crescent moon hobo to match.

This dress is from their upcoming collection for the new season. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from praising her royal looks.

Is she a Japanese princess?

princess…?

crazy…

Oh my world!

She really looks like a princess.

Marry me, Unni.

Bookmark.

Sana’s princess vibes are crazy.

She may not actually be Japanese royalty, but she sure looks like princesses from fairy tales and fantasy novels!

Source: theqoo

