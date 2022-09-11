‘Twilight’: 10 hidden winks in the film by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
The first installment of the saga that adapted the books written by Stephenie Meyer has some interesting ‘easter-eggs’ and curious references.
One of the films that marked the first decade of the 2000s was Twilight. The film, the adaptation of the successful homonymous novel by Stephenie Meyer, featured Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the leading roles of the vampire Edward Cullen and the human Beautiful swan. Catherine Hardwicke, for her part, was placed behind the cameras as director.
After raising more than $400 million worldwide, the film became a franchise adapting the rest of the literary deliveries. In 2009 it was the turn of new Moon. In 2010 to Eclipse. And finally, in 2011 and 2011 the final two installments: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Y Dawn Part 2.
Although the critical reaction was not positive, fans of Twilight They remember the film fondly. I’m sure most of you already know it by heart. hidden winks in the film, but below we compiled 10 references and ‘easter-eggs’ from Twilight with which to remember the film:
Robert Pattinson’s sister
When Edward Cullen enters the high school cafeteria for the first time, the song that is heard is titled ‘Who Are They?’ and it is sung by the sister in real life Robert Pattinson: Elizabeth.
Stephine Meyer’s cameo
stephenie meyerthe author of the saga of novels, has a cameo in the scene where Beautiful swan (Kristen Stewart) and his father Charlie (Billy Burke) eat at a restaurant.
The cover of ‘Twilight’
In a nod to the book cover Twilight, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) recreates it in a scene in the high school dining room.
page 135
Beautiful swan (Kristen Stewart) looks for information about vampires in a book. In the film he appears reading the page 135the same one from the Twilight book in which he discovers that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) is a vampire.
The Forks High School Jacket
the jacket he wears Mike Newton (Michael Welch) in the movie is the same in real life as the high school Forks.
Robert Pattinson songs
Robert PattinsonIn addition to interpreting Edward Cullen, also worked on the soundtrack with two songs. One of them, entitled ‘Never Think’is heard when the vampire and Beautiful swan (Kristen Stewart) go to a restaurant. The second, ‘Let Me Sing’is heard when Edward Cullen prevents Bella from becoming a vampire after being bitten by James (Cam Gigandet).
The cover of ‘Dawn’
In addition to the cover Twilightthe film includes a nod to the cover of Sunrise, the last book in the series. Do you see the background chess of white and red pieces?
Rosalie’s gloves
When Beautiful swan (Kristen Stewart) goes to the Cullens’ house for the first time, Rosalie (Nikki Reed) breaks a glass salad bowl with her hands. The scene caused the actress to cut herself and, in order to shoot, they put gloves on her.
The fight with James
When Beautiful swan (Kristen Stewart) wakes up in the hospital, the fight against James (Cam Gigandet) appears on the television in the background.
Victory at the prom
If you look closely at the prom scene at the end of Twilight, Victory (Rachelle Lefevre) appears in the audience.