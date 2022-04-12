Twilight: a star almost left the saga before the end, “My passion was no longer there”

The life of a star actor is not so easy. Twilightadaptation of the novels of Stephanie Meyer, landed in dark rooms in 2008 and was an immediate success. Four years and five films later, the saga has come to an end, leaving many fans orphaned by Edward Cullen, Bella Swan, Jacob Black, Emmett Cullen and everyone else. Feature films have propelled actors like Robert Pattinson, who now plays Batman, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Kellan Lutz to stardom.

The latter has also made an astonishing revelation in the podcast of Ashley Greene (who also plays her sister Alice Cullen in Twilight), entitled The Twilight Effect. The one who then played Hercules on the big screen, admits that he wanted to leave the saga in the middle.

“It’s worrying not to like anything you do anymore“

“I was just happy to be there, especially for Twilight [chapitre 1 : Fascination]. Over the films, we just had to wait. I almost decided not to do Revelation, (the last two movies, editor’s note), because I was just thinking ‘Guys, inside I need to do something’ and it was exhausting. I only have one life, and if I only live to be thirty, I just spent a few months (waiting on set). My agent told me ‘But, what about all the money you earn?’, and I thought ‘you can keep it’” he explains.

“I really don’t care about money. I have worked enough. I’m grateful to have made the films, but I came to think that my passion, the sparkle in my eyes was no longer there. It’s worrying not to like anything you do anymore“adds the one who recently left the series Most Wanted Criminals. Finally, the actor held his role well until the end, to the delight of the fans!