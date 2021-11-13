Twilight actor marries girlfriend Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner marries! The famous Jacob from Twilight made a romantic proposal to his current girlfriend, Taylor Dome. The person concerned made the announcement on Instagram where he posted two photos with the bride-to-be who were immediately filled with likes and congratulatory comments.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old actor wore an elegant dark suit and on his knees in front of the Dome, with a precious ring, he asked for the hand of his Tay. The latter burst into tears before immediately accepting the actor’s request. To frame the magical moment roses, candles and a fireplace.

“All my dreams come true”, wrote Taylor Lautner, related to his namesake da about three years. The marriage proposal took place in the United States on Friday 11 November. For now, the official wedding date has not yet been revealed but it will most likely be in 2022.

Taylor Lautner’s future wife is not part of show business: she is a nurse but also an influencer. The two met thanks to mutual friends and have never left each other since. Lautner has dated many Hollywood stars in the past.

In 2017, Taylor loved her colleague for about seven months Billie Lourd. Previously he had several relationships with: Lily Collins, Maika Monroe, Maria Avgeropoulos and Selena Gomez. The liaison between Lautner and Taylor Swift is also much talked about. The song Back to december of Swift tells the very end of the relationship with the actor.

Ironically, Kristen Stewart too – Bella in Twilight – will get married next year. The actress has recently announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Stewart came out after her romance with Robert Pattinson.

What Taylor Lautner does today

After the great success of Twilight Taylor Lautner continued to work in the world of acting. Unlike his colleagues Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, however, he had less luck in Hollywood. Lautner no longer took part in important and prestigious films but was content with roles in unsuccessful films. Not to mention that the last film he starred in is Run the tide, which dates back to 2016.

Taylor tried to regain popularity with TV series, taking part in the second season of Scream Queens. However, the Fox show has not been renewed for a third season. It got better with Cuckoo, BBC series but also available on Netflix, in which Taylor wears the role of the protagonist Dale Ashbrick Junior.