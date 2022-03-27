“Twilight” actress is pregnant! Look who it is

the saga”Twilight”, based on the four novels by the American author Stephenie Meyer, was a true worldwide mass phenomenon between 2008 and 2012. The story starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson He led part of his cast to stardom, turning them into idols of millions of viewers.

Now, Ashley Greenewho played “Alice Cullen”, shared a great news with his followers. The actress along with her husband Paul Khoury are expecting her first child.

“I love you more than I have ever loved anyone and somehow my heart keeps growing to love you even more. I can’t wait to see you share your light, love and passion with our baby“, he wrote on his Instagram.

This is how Ashley Green announced her pregnancy.

Photo: Instagram

To show how happy they are, the couple shared several black and white photos on their social profiles, in which they hold an image of an ultrasound on her tummy and look lovingly at each other, happy for the good news.

What’s more, the future mom He celebrated in the stories of his profile a “great news” next to the link that leads to the news so that all his fans find out about the moments that await them from now on forming a family. “The couple are delighted to be expecting their first child together.“, Said the representative of the actress to the magazine “People”.

Some days ago, Ashley he told the publication that he was already looking forward to “expanding the family.” “My husband and I said: ‘it’s going to happen‘. And trust me, we’re at the point where our parents were telling us, ‘Okay, we’re ready, guys,'” he said.