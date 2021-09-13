Twilight: Anna Kendrick forgets she starred in the movie

Twilight premiered 10 years ago in theaters, and Anna Kendrick said ironically that she forgot she starred in the film.

Anna Kendrick recalled with a funny tweet the 10th anniversary of Twilight, the first film based on the novels written by Stephenie Meyer that achieved enormous international success and made famous the protagonists Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, interpreters of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

The actress, who played Jessica in the saga, forgot to celebrate the anniversary, writing in an ironic way: “Oh m … a! I just remembered acting in Twilight“.

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. – Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

That of Bella’s schoolmate was one of the first roles that allowed Anna to make herself known for her talent, despite being a secondary role, and anticipated the incredible response obtained from Up in the Clouds, which made her conquer a prestigious Oscar nomination.

Kendrick then appeared in subsequent adaptations of the novels up to Breaking Dawn – Part 1, in which she gave space to her own irony during the marriage of the two protagonists.

Anna will soon star in theaters with the film A Little Favor which sees her starring alongside Blake Lively in the role of two best friends who don’t really know each other particularly well.

Stephanie (Kendrick) is a blogger happy with the close friendship between her son and that of Emily (Lively), which allows her to meet the charming woman. However, Emily has some great secrets that cause her to disappear, leading Stephanie to understand what happened to her.