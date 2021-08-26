Twilight, Anna Kendrick snaps at Entertainment Weekly: “Still with this me ** a?”

A few days ago, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Anna Kendrick remembered “the traumatic experience on the set of Twilight“due to the dire weather conditions in the Portland, Oregon area, statements that were reported by Entertainment Weekly with a definitely clickbait title – according to the actress.

This really infuriated her, especially because – according to her point of view, shareable – that title seems to anticipate other kinds of statements relating to the general experience on the set of the film with Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart, which, however, did not arrive except in a totally ironic key.

Read the article on EW, then, Kendrick didn’t think twice to expose the outlet, the piece and the related article in the eyes of his followers via twitter, writing quite annoyed: “Oh. I thought we stopped publishing shit in 2014 as ‘actress makes a silly joke about freezing weather but we still turn it into clickbait’. All right, yeah?“. The tone between the caustic and the sarcastic shines through quite decisively from the comment, don’t you think?

For further information, we refer you to Kendrick’s exact words about Twilight.