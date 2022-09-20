Twilight Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and more

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five movies later, the Twihards are still reeling from the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities, and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) shines in sunlight.

Based on the bestselling novels by stephenie meyerthe films spanned five years and consisted of Twilight, The Twilight Saga New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012).

Moviegoers met the Cullen clan in the first movie, but for Breaking Dawn – Part 1human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) had married into the family after marrying Edward in that film. She later welcomed her daughter Renesmee Cullen (Mackenzie Foy).

The members of the OG family were Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli) and his wife, Esme (elizabeth rodriguez). His coven, better known as his children in the human world, were Alice (Ashley Greene), Emmett (Kellan Lutz) and Edward.

Her team was rounded out by Rosalie Hale (nikki cane), who married Emmett after being turned by Carlisle, and Jasper Hale (jackson ratbone), who married Alice. Rosalie and Jasper used the same last name to pose as twins or siblings while pretending to be high school students alongside the Cullen “kids”.

Ten years after Twilight brought the co-stars to stardom, Reaser told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “happy people are excited about it” years later.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” the Michigan native told Us in September 2018. “It feels like yesterday to me, but I’m excited.”

zCUAW3HN_zhNYySv2_div»>

Reaser noted that “just hanging out” on set are some of his fondest memories of filming the franchise.

“It would be very exhausting experiences, those shots, so I think it was just being with our cast and being in little tents with people and joking around and keeping each other excited,” he added. “Those are the little moments you remember the most.”

Over the years, many of the on-screen family members have met and kept in touch.

“I just saw Peter the other night at dinner and he’s funny. It’s like seeing a cousin, like a real member of the family,” Reaser said. U.S. “People are busy and traveling with work, but I love you all.”

The following month, Rathbone told Us that he is recognized for his role in the movies, more than a decade after the first installment hit theaters. As for the future of vampire movies, the actor hopes to see Twilight prequels down the line.

“I think that would be fun. I’m sure like anything else they could reboot it,” he revealed to Us in October 2018, noting that he “would love to see” an origin story for Jasper and Alice.

Rathbone added, “But I think there’s a whole universe in there that could really expand and we finally got to start seeing a little bit of it in Breaking Dawn. And I know Johnni Macke Stephenie has it all written and planned in her head.

Scroll down to see what the Cullen coven has been up to in real life since they wrapped up the finale. Breaking Dawn movie in 2012.

ads