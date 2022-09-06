Twilight Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion for World of Warcraft in Phase 1, the Twilight Drake is a mount that rewards players who successfully complete one of the Obsidian Sanctum achievements. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get the Twilight Drake in WotLK Classic?

Like its 10-player counterpart, this mount isn’t exactly remarkable or rare. The Twilight Drake was once said to be one of the first relatively difficult mounts to obtain during a raid in World of Warcraft. To get it, you had to (and still have to in WotLK Classic) defeat the one and only boss of the Obsidian Sanctum, Sarharion, in 25-player mode… With an added challenge: his three drake companions on the roosts surroundings which respond to the names of Obscuron, Ténébron and Vespérion!

Important : Although impressive, this “feat” is achievable by really weakly equipped players. It requires little preparation and equipment. It is this being more difficult and punishing than the 10 player version.

The Obsidian Sanctum is indeed quite special since if it only has one boss and a large number of “trash mobs”, it is the execution (or not) of the three mini-bosses that it has that will change not only the quality of loot you get after defeating Sartharion, but also whether or not you get the infamous Twilight Drake. There are therefore four possibilities:

Only Sartharion is alive when you engage him, you are eligible for the base 25-player Obsidian Sanctum loot table (item level 213)

A drake mini-boss is alive when engaging Sartharion in combat, new level 213 loot pieces are available in addition to the usually obtainable loot

Two drake mini-bosses are alive when engaging Sartharion in combat, new level 226 loot pieces are available in addition to the usually obtainable level 213 loot

The three drake mini-bosses are alive when engaging Sartharion in combat, the Twilight Drake mount is available in a copy in the chest once the boss is defeated, in addition to the level 213 and 226 rewards usually obtainable

To succeed in defeating Sartharion and his three lieutenants at the same time, you must first make sure you overcome all the “trash mobs” that inhabit this little raid. When engaging Sartharion in combat, they will all start attacking you and… This makes the encounter simply impossible. Each mini-boss still alive does not, however, directly enter combat with you if you attempt the “Sartha 3 Drakes” as it is called, they instead offer a bonus to Sartharion:

Obscuron grants him Dark Power which increases Fire damage taken by all players by 100%

Vesperon grants him Power of Vesperon which reduces the maximum health of all players by 25%

Tenebron grants him Tenebron’s Might which increases Shadow damage taken by all players by 100%

Apart from completely clearing the raid of the presence of all trash mobs, there is no real strategy to know before attempting this feat. Simply come well equipped and master the strategy at your fingertips to minimize the impact of the debuffs you suffer.

It will be noted that being that the presence of a Priest for his Prayer of Fortitude and his Prayer of Protection from the Shadowand that of a Paladin for his Aura of Fire Resistance or a Shaman for his Fire Resistance Totem is more than desirable. Tanks also heavily equipped can make a difference, especially in terms of Fire Resistance.

If successful, all players in the raid will get the following rewards in addition to level 226 coins in the chest and one copy of the Twilight Drake per raid:

Achievement : Twilight Aid (25 player)

Achievement : Twilight Duo (25 player)

Achievement : The Twilight Chronicles (25 player)

Title : Vanquisher of Twilight

Twilight Drake Skin