Twilight | in the beginning Renesmee was a terrible horror doll

Twilight, at first Renesmee was a terrible horror doll: “Creepy and grotesque” (On Saturday 1 January 2022) Before resorting to CGI, the little one Renesmee from Twilight, daughter of Bella and Edward, had been recreated by a doll to say the least Unsettling. Stephenie Meyer, author of the novels by Twilight, director Bill Condon and the two protagonists of the films, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, recalled how much the little Renesmee was, in the beginning, one doll horror. Thirteen years after the release of the first film by Twilight, fans of the fantasy saga will remember Renesmee, daughter of Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). Conceived while Bella was still human, Renesmee he is half vampire and half human. Although he has impenetrable skin and a fast speed like the …Read on movieplayer


