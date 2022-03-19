‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson once wanted Edward Cullen to try to kill off Kristen Stewart’s character

Robert Pattinson had an interesting time filming Twilight. Although he sometimes claimed that the film had its flaws, he was not afraid to give it his all as an actor. From time to time, Pattinson even had some creative ideas for the film. One of those ideas was that his character wanted to kill Bella Swan.

Robert Pattinson resented that Edward Cullen was perceived as the perfect guy.

Robert Pattinson | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pattinson has been a bit critical of certain elements related to leading the Twilight franchise. In addition to the mega stardom and attention the series brought him, he also criticized how his character, Edward Cullen, was perceived. So much so that Pattinson once revealed that she annoyed him a bit.

“What’s annoying about him is the perception fans have of him as the perfect guy. He wanted to play the flaws out of him, but then you have this subliminal idea that comes from everywhere saying, ‘No, he has to be perfect,’” Pattinson said. daily star (via NZ Herald.) “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a vampire movie where I think vampires are attractive. They end up looking worse than in real life with the pale makeup and the fangs. I’ve never understood the fascination with vampires. People are obsessed and I don’t know why.”

Robert Pattinson Wanted Edward Cullen To Try To Kill Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/oXMUkgWoMlQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

For Twilight, Pattinson came up with an interesting but risky direction to take Edward. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Pattinson once discussed that one of the problems with Edward was that he wasn’t monstrous enough.

“Edward is constantly saying, ‘I’m a monster, I’m a monster, I’m a monster,’ and he doesn’t end up being one,” Pattinson said. “We shot the ending scene first, and I wanted the fight to not just be a fight, but to literally become that monster.”

One of the ways Pattinson wanted to execute on that vision was to have Edward briefly talk about the character of Kristen Stewart.

“In the book, he comes to save the day as the hero, but I noticed when we were doing the block, it’s the first time he’s seen her a lot. [Kristen Stewart’s] blood – and I thought it would be interesting [for him to start] wanting to kill her and then fighting with himself over it.”

Pattinson came up with more ideas for Twilight. But it could only go so far before it diverged significantly from its source material.

“I wanted them to touch three times: when he saves her life and it hurts to touch her when they try to kiss her when he tries to kill her, and when he’s sucking blood and trying to kill because he’s so afraid of what would happen,” Pattinson continued. . “Then the director gave me a copy of the book with these highlights of all the times he smiled and all the times they touched.”

the bat Man The star would eventually admit there wasn’t much they could do to change Twilight.

“At the same time, you have to try to please some people, and you really can’t go too dark because of the book,” he added.

How ‘Twilight’ Fame Differs From ‘Harry Potter’ Fame

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/pz52gPH3ou4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

As many know, Pattinson was part of another supernatural mega franchise in Harry Potter. But the actor shared that there was a difference between his fan base as Harry Potter actor and how Twilight star. And it wasn’t just because he was a supporting cast member in one and a star in the other.

“It’s different because I think it’s almost exclusively women of a certain age group and they have a very specific tone,” Pattinson explained. “It has much more to do with the type of sexual aspect. So when they see you, it’s like all their energy is projected onto you. It is a really strange experience. I’ve never been in an experience where people just want to touch you, it’s like being in a boy band.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Admits to Overacting on ‘The Batman’ for 1 Reason