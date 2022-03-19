‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson once wanted Edward Cullen to try to kill off Kristen Stewart’s character

James 49 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

Robert Pattinson had an interesting time filming Twilight. Although he sometimes claimed that the film had its flaws, he was not afraid to give it his all as an actor. From time to time, Pattinson even had some creative ideas for the film. One of those ideas was that his character wanted to kill Bella Swan.

Robert Pattinson resented that Edward Cullen was perceived as the perfect guy.

Pattinson has been a bit critical of certain elements related to leading the Twilight franchise. In addition to the mega stardom and attention the series brought him, he also criticized how his character, Edward Cullen, was perceived. So much so that Pattinson once revealed that she annoyed him a bit.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to raise more than $30 million for Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to raise the $30 million intended for Ukrainians trying …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved