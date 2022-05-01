‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson was too emotional in the kiss scene and had an “accident” in the ‘casting’ for Edward Cullen – Movie News

The actor got into the skin of the vampire in the saga that adapted the novels by Stephenie Meyer. The director of the first installment, Catherine Hardwicke, has told one of the anecdotes behind the scenes of the film.

The romance between human Beautiful swan and the vampire Edward Cullen was one of the most followed at the beginning of the year 2000. The roles of this peculiar couple of Twilight, which came from the mind of the writer Stephenie Meyer, were very juicy for those actors and actresses who were looking for a boost in the film industry. Kristen Stewart, who had participated in films like the panic room Y The Messengersgot the role of the protagonist and Robert Pattinson, who by then had given life to cedric diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Firethe vampire.

Stewart was the first to join the cast of Twilight, a film in which Catherine Hardwicke served as director. To find the perfect Edward Cullen, the director carried out a ‘casting’ process in her house and from there a funny anecdote arose. When Hardwicke was seeing how the chemistry was between Pattinson and Stewart, the actor who now plays BruceWayne/Batman in it dc cinematic universe he got so excited that he had an “accident”: he fell out of bed.

“Rob and Kristen did the ‘casting’ here in bed. They did the kiss scene and he fell and landed in this dream,” Hardwicke recalled on the podcast. The Big Hit Podcast. “Rob came in and he had his hair dyed for some play, with that crazy fringe. He was not very fit. Her shirt was a mess and I was like, ‘Okay. Voucher. Let’s see how it goes.”

As the director continues:

Rob and Kristen did the casting at my house, the kiss scene, Rob was so excited he fell out of bed. I told him, ‘Man, calm down. And I’m there recording with my video camera

That ‘casting’ was crucial for the film because Stewart knew, at that moment, that Pattinson was perfect for the role. “At the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob.’ I could tell they had a lot of chemistry and I was like, ‘Oh, mom.’ I thought Kristen was 17. She didn’t want to get into legal stuff. So I remember that I told Rob: ‘By the way, Kristen is 17 years old. In our country it is illegal to have sex…’. And he says to me: ‘Oh. Okay. Voucher”.

As you may know, Stewart and Pattinson were a couple in real life for four years. Their breakup took place in 2013.

A VERY DIFFERENT ‘TWILIGHT’

In the same podcast, Hardwicke also recounted that the adaptation of Twilight could be very different from what fans read in the book written by Meyer. The original script for the project was carried out by Mark Lord and the story introduced a Bella Swan vampire slayer who shot these beings with a shotgun before becoming one of them. There was also a time when Bella was riding jet skis and the FBI was after her. When Hardwicke signed on for the film as director, the script was scrapped and an adaptation much more faithful to Meyer’s book was made.

Bella, vampire slayer and persecuted by the FBI. The original ‘Twilight’ script was nothing like the book

Years after bringing Bella and Edward to life, both Stewart and Pattinson have achieved significant careers in the film industry. Stewart was nominated for Best actress at the 2021 Oscars for his role as Lady Di in spencer. Pattinson, for his part, has brought Bruce Wayne to life in batmanmovie from which Warner Bros. has already made its sequel official Batman 2.

The Twilight Sagamade up of five deliveries –Twilight, new Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Y Dawn Part 2– was one of the most successful franchises of the early 2000s grossing more than three billion dollars in total worldwide.

