‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson’s Favorite Scene Involved Kristen Stewart’s Legs on His Shoulders

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have stacked resumes. However, they are still best known for their work on The Twilight saga. The couple spent five years filming the wildly popular movies, breaking box office records along the way. Naturally, they both have great memories of their time on set. But what was Pattinson’s favorite scene to film? The answer may surprise fans.

Robert Pattinson seriously questions some of Edward Cullen’s decisions

Weather Twilight is ultimately a love story, Pattinson hasn’t been shy about how weird he finds it to be. The lighthouse The actor has been candid about the fact that he finds some of his character’s behavior strange. For example, he wonders why Edward, who has lived over 100 years, would constantly submit himself to a high school life to begin with.

‘The Batman’ actor reveals one of his favorite scenes from the franchise

Of course, there are many elements of Twilight which Pattinson seemed to enjoy. the batman The actor seemed to enjoy filming some of the grosser scenes. In fact, he loved filming Renesmee’s birth scene in Dawn — Part 1. While the scene is gory and bloody for fans to watch, Pattinson seemed to revel in how weird it was to film.

“I loved filming this scene,” Pattinson shared at a news conference. “He was crazy! I had Kristen’s legs on my shoulders, cream cheese all over my face to represent her uterus, and then you say to yourself, ‘But what kind of movie am I shooting?’”

Why Pattinson Loved Filming Renesmee’s Birth Scene

Moving on, Pattinson further explained that the scene was his favorite because it was such a departure from the work he had already done on the franchise. He appreciated the “pure horror” and “complete insanity” of the scene. “Twilight It has been an epic, adventurous story, but at the same time very romantic”, he explained. “Until this scene that is. Taylor [Lautner] and I sat there laughing. He was so crazy…sometimes we wonder: What kind of movie is this going to be?”

‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ Had Other Gross Elements

Of course, Twilight fans will note that the birth scene wasn’t the only part of Dawn — Part 1 that was pretty gross. Watching Bella’s body deteriorate was challenging for some fans who have sensitive stomachs. It was particularly embarrassing when Renesmee broke Bella’s spine. Also, for those who are squeamish, it might have been a challenge watching Bella drink blood like it was nothing more than a berry smoothie.

Weather Dawn — Part 1 was full of wilder moments, it looks like Pattinson still had fun filming some of the scenes. And considering that Bella and Edward’s wedding and honeymoon took place in the movie, Twilight fans hoping for romance also got their fix.

