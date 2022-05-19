Twilight Saga | Correct order of all books and movies

twilight is a romantic saga which almost everyone has heard of in the last fifteen years. Developed by the author stephenie meyerthis peculiar fantastic story of a young woman who falls in love with a century-old vampire garnered legions of fans all over the world and monopolized not only the bookstore shelves, but also the cinemas with its successful film adaptation starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

If you’ve never made up your mind to read the books or watch the movies twilight Y you have doubts about what is the order that must be followed to enjoy their deliveries, don’t worry, in this article that we have prepared for you from Vandal Random we are going to you give all the keys to introduce you to this saga on the right foot and where to start to know the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

What is the reading order of the book series? twilight?







the literary saga twilight started in 2005 and since then has to his credit a total of four books main and various companion novels, all of them written by the American Stephenie Meyer. Here below we are going to show you the order of publication of these books and the plot chronology following.

Order of publication of the books in the series twilight

This is the publication order in which the main books of the saga were launched on the market twilight written by Stephenie Meyer in chronological order:

twilight | Twilight Saga 1 (2005)

| Twilight Saga 1 (2005) New Moon | Twilight Saga 2 (2006)

| Twilight Saga 2 (2006) Eclipse | Twilight Saga 3 (2007)

| Twilight Saga 3 (2007) Dawn | Twilight Saga 4 (2008)

These four novels Together they form a tetralogy. and fully recount the love story between Bella and Edward, mostly from the young woman’s point of view.

Complementary books of the series twilight

Over the years Stephenie Meyer has also published several books that complement to the saga of twilight since they are related to the story of Bella and Edward in some way (although it should be noted that, aside from the four novels of the main saga, these books mentioned here are totally optional). These are the official books that Meyer has written to expand the saga twilight and his order of publication:

The Second Life of Bree Tanner (2010)

(2010) Twilight Saga: Official Illustrated Guide (2011)

(2011) Life and death (2015)

(2015) Midnight Sun (2020)

The Second Life of Bree Tanner It is a novel derived from Eclipse in which tells us the story of Bree Tanner when she is born as a vampire The official guide to the twilight saga it is a manual that includes illustrations, color photographs, character profiles, genealogical charts and much more… Life and death is a book that reimagines twilight with the genders of the original protagonists swapped (and has a self-contained ending).

Lastly, Midnight Sun It is a special book in which the events that occurred in twilightthe first installment of the saga, but all from Edward Cullen’s point of view, so that we can get to know this character and his own thoughts better. Meyer assured that this novel would be the only one that he would write about the saga from an Edward’s perspective.

In what order to read all the books?

After having seen all the published books of twilightyou may still have doubts about what order to follow with them if you are proposing to read them all. We believe that the next order will be the most logical to follow to fully understand the timeline of your argument:

twilight (2005)

(2005) Midnight Sun (2020)

(2020) New Moon (2006)

(2006) Eclipse (2007)

The Second Life of Bree Tanner (2010)

Dawn (2008)

(2008) Life and death (2015)

(2015) Twilight Saga: Official Illustrated Guide (2011)

With this order you can read the main saga from twilight, interspersing between the first and second books the original story from Edward’s point of view, and between the third and fourth books the Bree Tanner story. Finally, after finishing the sagayou can choose to enter Life and death to have an alternative vision of the facts and end the official illustrated guide to complete this entire universe. In any case, the decision is yours.

Viewing order of the films in the saga twilight







Today it is quite likely that the saga of books of twilight he wouldn’t have gotten as far as he has without its corresponding film adaptations, which quickly swept the box office. Stephenie Meyer’s novels have a total of five movies produced by Summit Entertainment and starring actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Here we go to you show order to watch these movies.

Order of the movies

This the correct order to watch all five movies of the saga twilightas they were released in theaters back in the day:

twilight (2008)

(2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

(2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

(2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

(2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

the saga of twilight was adapted to the cinema by various directors (Catherine Hardwicke, Chris Weitz, David Slade and Bill Condon) and written by Melissa Rosenberg in its entirety using Meyer’s novels as a starting point. Every book had a movie, except Dawnwhat was divided into two parts to tell in all the details the end of the story between Bella and Edward. The five films are estimated to have grossed over 3.346 billion of dollars around the world.

Chronology and plot summary of the books and movies of twilight

twilight







twilight introduces us to Bella Swan, a seventeen-year-old teenager who has always felt different. After her mother’s second marriage, she moves to live with her father in the small and rainy city ​​of forks, in Washington. There he meets a guy at school mysterious and attractive young man, Edward Cullen, with whom she quickly falls in love. What he doesn’t imagine is that Edward is actually a one hundred and four year old vampire.

Midnight Sun







The novel Midnight Sun go back to tell us about the events twilightbut this time from the point of view of Edward Cullen’s character (Unlike the main saga books that are narrated by Bella). This allows readers to get a better idea of ​​Edward’s character. Meyer declared that this novel would be the only one of the series that recounted the events rewritten from Edward’s perspective.

New Moon







After the events of the first installment, in New Moon Edward decides to leave Bella to keep her away from the dangers of the vampire world. However, this provokes in the young woman a depression terrible thing that makes him do foolish things. With the help of his friend Jacob BlackBella will try to overcome this emptiness, but soon new dangers will come to light and the discovery that surrounds her Wolfmanancient enemies of the vampires in the area.

Eclipse







In the third installment of the saga, EclipseBella must face the hardest decision of your life before his graduation: stay by Edward’s side or choose Jacob. His decision may cause a war between vampires and werewolves, but that is not all, in Seattle a series of mysterious murders is on the rise and everything seems to indicate that a vampire who seeks revenge is after Bella’s footsteps.

The Second Life of Bree Tanner

The Second Life of Bree Tanner is a short novel that Meyer began writing while editing Eclipse to tell us the Bree Tanner’s story from his eyes and how he lives his transformation into a vampire in Seattle during his first months of hunting. Meyer says that this book explains many of the things that Bella never knew (and also part of it was included in the third film).

Dawn







Dawn supposes the closure of the series and leads us to the definitive union between Bella and Edward, who finally decide to seal their love with a grand wedding ceremony. During their honeymoon, Bella stays pregnant, but quickly the fetus, half human and half vampire, grows inside her. The young woman will have to assess whether or not she wants become a vampire to survive, which may trigger the Volturi’s threat on her and the Cullen family.

Life and death







Life and deathalso titled as Life and Death (Twilight reinterpreted) is a novel that was published during the tenth anniversary of the saga and in which the story of the first book with a gender change in the characters, who are now Beau Swan and Edythe Cullen. Meyer wrote this story with a self-contained ending that doesn’t need the rest of the sequels.