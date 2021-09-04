Twilight: Shooting the first movie was a nightmare for Anna Kendrick







Anna Kendrick, who played Jessica Stanley in the franchise of Twilight, revealed why shooting the first chapter of the saga was an unhappy experience. Today, Anna Kendrick is one of the best-known faces on the Hollywood scene, thanks largely to her performance in the drama Between the clouds by Jason Reitman and the music franchise of Pitch Perfect.

Before reaching international fame, Kendrick was chosen to play the role of Jessica in the saga of Twilight. The first film, released in 2008, is the adaptation of the first novel of the famous literary saga born from the mind of Stephenie Meyer. The franchise, which then went down in history as “The Twilight Saga“, It was a huge success, grossing over $ 3 billion at the worldwide box office.







Despite having appeared in four of the five chapters of the film saga, in the end the role of Jessica, the friend of Bella (Kristen Stewart), has always been a side character, even if he remained impressed in the minds of fans thanks to the comic verve of the actress. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kendrick recalled her experience on the set of the first film adaptation, revealing that the experience of filming in Portland, Oregon was “Sad and disheartening”.

Anna Kendrick on the first Twilight: “Shooting the film was like being taken hostage”

“We shot the first movie in Portland, Oregon, and I remember it was freezing cold,” has explained Anna Kendrick. “It was a sad and disheartening experience. I remember that my Converse were always soaked in water, so I found myself every time thinking: ‘This is a really exceptional group of people and I’m sure that at a different time we would all have become great friends, but right now I just want to kill them. ‘. But we have developed a certain type of bond. There was something between us on that set… like when you share a traumatic event. Like the people who survive after being taken hostage. It’s a bond that lasts a lifetime. “

Loading... Advertisements

Kendrick is not the first actress in the cast of Twilight to remember the difficulties during the shooting of the first film. Already Taylor Lautner, who plays the werewolf Jacob Back, had talked about the discomfort he felt while shooting some of his scenes. In particular, the actor had talked about the difficulties in shooting long scenes in the rain, with the worry of being able to constantly get sick. Also Nikki Reed, who played Rosalie Hale in the saga, has often spoken about the unfavorable weather conditions that have made life on set particularly difficult.

About Twilight, we recall that recently Stephenie Mayer officially announced that it will be released on August 4th Midnight Sun, his long-awaited and much talked about fifth book in the saga, which does not carry on the story of Bella and Edward, but which tells it from the point of view of the charming vampire.