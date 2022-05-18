‘Twilight’: This would be the real appearance of the characters if they were as described in the books
What would Edward Cullen, Bella Swan and Jacob Black be like in real life? With the help of artificial intelligence ArtBreeder you can discover the result.
Have you ever wondered what the characters in a movie or series based on a book would be like in real life? Normally, when a project recruits its cast, it must face the fan expectations and imagination of the story that an author or author created on paper.
For example, do you remember when the protagonists of The Twilight Saga? Not all followers of Stephenie Meyer’s literary saga agreed with the choice of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. The most skeptical changed their minds as images and previews of the first installment were published, but many of the criticisms had to do with the fact that the interpreters did not resemble Meyer’s descriptions of the characters.
BuzzFeed has used a artificial intelligence call artbreeder to create the look that the characters in The Twilight Saga just as Meyer describes them in the books. Which one is more like your actor or actress?
rosalie hale
Nikki Reed plays Rosalie Hale.
Renesmee Cullen (as an adult)
Mackenzie Foy plays Renesmee.
Edward Cullen
Robert Pattinson plays Edward Cullen.
Leah Clearwater
Julia Jones plays Leah Cleawater.
Beautiful swan
Kristen Stewart plays Bella Swan.
Bella Swan (vampire)
