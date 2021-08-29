Twilight was a nightmare for Anna Kendrick

On the set of the first Twilight movie, Anna Kendrick was so unhappy that she wanted to kill someone, she said jokingly (but not too much).

Sometimes jokingly we say of something “a dream for some, a nightmare for others”. Now, the beloved saga of Twilight it will have made millions of spectators happy, but certainly not Anna Kendrick, who played Jessica Stanley there. Before you start calling her ungrateful, let’s say right away that not all sets are happy, peaceful and relaxed, but it can also happen that you find yourself in circumstances that prevent the actors from fully enjoying the experience.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the singer and actress, who at the time of the first Twilight just in his third film and 23, he likened the experience on set, joking (but not too much) to a kidnapping.

“We shot the first movie in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being very cold and being very sad. I remember my Converse soaked in water and thinking” this is a really bunch of people. fantastic and I’m sure that in another moment we would be friends, but I want to kill everyone. “At the same time, however, it is an experience that has bonded us, as if we had gone through a traumatic event. Imagine people who have survived a kidnapping: it is a thing that binds you for life “.

Who knows how many other tasty (for us) behind the scenes could tell us Anna Kendrick. After all, this is not her first distancing from the series (she appeared in four films), since two years ago she tweeted the following, claiming that she just remembered having appeared in Twilight.