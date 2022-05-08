Twilight: Why Bree Tanner’s Story Wasn’t Adapted | twilight | The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

Why wasn’t Bree Tranner’s story adapted? The neophyte of the saga of “Twilight” had its own story, which was published in the novel “The Second Life of Bree Tanner” (“The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner” in English). Despite the moving and shocking story of said character, she never made it to the screens the way she did. fiction starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

The writer’s fiction stephenie meyerhowever, he did appear in the film “Eclipse”, the third installment of the vampire franchise, with the interpretation of Jodelle Ferland.

As is remembered, in the final battle between the cullens and the volturi, the young woman ends up being one of the fatal victims. But her conversion and her adventures prior to her departure were told in the aforementioned book.

The novel appeared at the same time as the release of the film, which meant the closure of the successful film saga who led to stardom Pattinson Y Stewart. Find out here why she didn’t take it to the big screen.

The protagonists of the movie “Eclipse”. (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

WHAT WAS THE REASON BREE TANNER’S STORY DID NOT MAKE A FILM?

Bree Tanner’s storywhich was published in the novel “The Second Life of Bree Tanner”, was not part of the cinematographic bets, as the previous films of the main story of the saga of “Twilight”.

Appearing at the same time as the tape “Eclipse”, in 2010, it was understood that it was only used to publicize Tanner’s brief life due to the furor at the end of Edward Cullen and Bella. There would have been no other intentions to show one more film about the neophyte.

It should also be noted that, after the last tape, this also meant the twilight of the attention it had received. the “twilight” film series until then. She had already met the euphoria of her young fans, so there was no point in risking budget for a new story like Bree Tanner’s.

WHY IS “TWILIGHT” BLUE AND THE REST OF THE FILMS ARE NOT?

On the other hand, “Twilight” is characterized by its blue and gray tones, which enhance the pale complexion of the vampires, but in “New Moon” it was given a much warmer look, with orange and brown tones. This is because the main focus of “Twilight” is the relationship between Bella and Edward, that is, with a vampire, while “New Moon” it’s more about the bond between Bella and Jacob, her best friend, who is a werewolf.

The colors blue and gray are more suited to vampires because of their coldness, both figuratively and literally, while weapon colors like orange and brown are more related to werewolves. This makes sense in the Twilight universe, where the body temperature of werewolves is revealed to be much higher than that of normal humans. Here you can find more details about the tape.

Robert Pattinson in the first film of the saga. (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

ROBERT PATTINSON WAS PART OF “TWILIGHT” THANKS TO HARRY POTTER

The paper of Edward CullenIn addition, it was one of the most disputed, various famous actors were after the position but only Robert managed to obtain it since he previously participated in one of the tapes of another successful film saga: “Harry Potter”.

According to what was expressed by Catherine Hardwickedirector of the first film in the romantic fantasy franchise, the performance of the Londoner in “The Goblet of Fire” it caught their attention for the melancholy it conveyed, which they considered vital to their new character.

Trailer for Twilight, the first film in the saga based on the books by Stephenie Meyer