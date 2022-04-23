Twilight: why Rosalie Cullen does not have powers like the rest of her family | twilight | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

The famous actress Nikki Reed is remembered for her character from Rosalie Cullen in the successful saga of “Twilight”. The also screenwriter and singer not only left her mark because of her great professionalism at the time of the recordings, but also because she -in fiction- she did not have any special power as if the members of her family had it.

The fantastic sagaTwilight” is based on the best-selling books of Stephanie Mayer and this production also stands out for having changed the traditional rules of vampires that everyone knows, well, here you can see that these beings they could live on by consuming animal blood and not necessarily that of a human.

Another characteristic of these vampires is that they could walk without problems in the sunlightbut they had to take care of their skin because this made them easily identifiable.

At 33, the Hollywood star, Nikki Reed has managed to participate in important productions although her thousands of fans will always remember her as Rosalie Cullen.

“Twilight” (Photo: Twilight/screenshot)

in this production Rosalie she is a vampire adopted by esme Y Carlisle Cullen before it starts the twilight story.

But what many fans of this magnificent saga (“Twilight”) they wonder is why they didn’t give Rosalie powers like her family members did. Here we tell you the reason.

WHY DOESN’T ROSALIE CULLEN HAVE POWERS LIKE THE REST OF HER FAMILY?

Something that fans of “Twilight” will not forget is that Rosalie Cullen After becoming a vampire, he did not obtain the powers that could be seen in his adoptive family. Given this, there is an answer that, perhaps, few knew.

It turns out that according to the saga “Twilight: The Official Illustrated Guide“, character Rosalie Cullen It does not have supernatural powers, therefore, it is not seen that it has this characteristic in the films of the presented, according to screenrant.

Nikki Reed is remembered for her Rosalie Cullen character (Photo: Twilight/screenshot)

In that sense, it is important to mention that in the novels of “Twilight” to the aforementioned character She is considered one of the most beautiful vampires in the world.. Some have mistaken this as a power, but it is totally ruled out.

That is why, despite its great beauty, it does not have any supernatural ability as if they have it. Jasper, Alice either Edward.

THE SUCCESS OF THE TWILIGHT SAGA

In 2005, stephenie meyer introduced readers to a unique world where vampires, werewolves, and humans coexist, all told through the eyes of the deadly Bella Swan, who fell in love with the vampire Edward Cullen in “Twilight”. The book was followed by three more novels, and it wasn’t long before they made the leap to the big screen.

The film adaptation oftwilight” was released in 2008 with katherine Hardwicke as director and with Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. Although it received mixed reviews, it was a huge hit with audiences, leading to four more films as the final novel, “Breaking Dawn,” was split into two.

That is how “Twilight” became a big cultural phenomenon, and Meyer teased an expansion of classes through another novel: “Midnight Sun”.

WHY DOESN’T CARLISLE CULLEN HAVE POWERS?

One of the papers that caught the attention of a certain public was Carlisle Cullenwho was seen as the patriarch of the whole family, but also as someone who had a particular story unlike his other loved ones.

And it is that the adoptive father of EdwardUnlike the other members of his house, he does not have a particular power. MORE DETAILS HERE.