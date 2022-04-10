Twilight’s Ashley Greene & Kellan Lutz Recall Going To ‘Cat’ School Before Filming Iconic Baseball Scene

throughout the five Twilight movies, the baseball scene from the original installment remains one of the most beloved and referenced moments in the franchise. (So ​​much so, it was recently recreated for a viral music video ). And as Rosalie Cullen herself, Nikki Reed, previously revealed, the Twilight to emit I actually went to cat school to get into character for scenes like the drop of the needle from the “supermassive black hole.” Now, more of her co-stars are reflecting on the unique experience during rehearsals.

Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz, who played Alice and Emmett Cullen on the Twilight movies, they laughed as they recalled the cat movement class filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke had made them go to to prepare to play vampires. Greene shared his thoughts on the experience in these words:

This is one of my least favorite experiences. I think it brought us together a little bit because we all felt like idiots. Maybe some people didn’t, I don’t know, but I did. It was a rehearsal and [the instructor] It was like, ‘I need everyone to move like cats and meow and hiss’ and I was like, ‘Are you serious? Are you kidding? Come find out, a lot of people reference animals for some of their moving characters and it works really well. For me, it was a tremendously uncomfortable situation.

The actress meets her Twilight brother on your podcast the twilight effect , where she is going through the young adult movies with her good friend and Twihard, Melanie Howe. In a recent episode, Kellan Lutz was invited to a long conversation, during which the actor spoke bluntly about his experience about the franchise and his palpable chemistry with his Rosalie, Nikki Reed . Here are Lutz’s own thoughts on the “cat” training the stars underwent:

[To Ashley Greene] You probably looked better doing it, but it was a lot of fun. But it definitely helps with movement if you’re able to present yourself with those characteristics. What would your battle stance look like? We all do it in football and sports and in the military. What would be your training?

Although as the star admitted, he stayed away from cat training because the Twilight the author compared Emmett Cullen to a bear in an excerpt. He used that detail to imagine his character as another animal. From the outside looking in, it’s pretty funny to think that the cast learned to behave like cats so they could behave like vampires. But as Ashley Greene found out later in her career, a lot of actors do it to get into character.

For example, her former co-star, Robert Pattinson, just played the batman and hilariously shared on Jimmy Kimmel To live! who sought out bat fights when preparing to play the superhero. His Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz, also shared that she “dated cats a lot” before playing the role to really embody his character. And of course, many of us remember the 2019 movie catsin which actors like Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Idris Elba also went to cat school to play the cat-human hybrids in the musical. many found it to be “nightmare fuel” unfortunately due to the CGI design.