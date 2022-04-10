Twilight’s Ashley Greene & Kellan Lutz Recall Going To ‘Cat’ School Before Filming Iconic Baseball Scene

Entertainment

throughout the five Twilight movies, the baseball scene from the original installment remains one of the most beloved and referenced moments in the franchise. (So ​​much so, it was recently recreated for a viral music video). And as Rosalie Cullen herself, Nikki Reed, previously revealed, the Twilight to emit I actually went to cat school to get into character for scenes like the drop of the needle from the “supermassive black hole.” Now, more of her co-stars are reflecting on the unique experience during rehearsals.

Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz, who played Alice and Emmett Cullen on the Twilight movies, they laughed as they recalled the cat movement class filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke had made them go to to prepare to play vampires. Greene shared his thoughts on the experience in these words:

This is one of my least favorite experiences. I think it brought us together a little bit because we all felt like idiots. Maybe some people didn’t, I don’t know, but I did. It was a rehearsal and [the instructor] It was like, ‘I need everyone to move like cats and meow and hiss’ and I was like, ‘Are you serious? Are you kidding? Come find out, a lot of people reference animals for some of their moving characters and it works really well. For me, it was a tremendously uncomfortable situation.

