Twin (and tilted) wind turbines arrive in Italy. Here is the new Italian-Swedish joint venture

Last October we told you about Hexicon’s wind turbines, ready to go into action after obtaining the European patent. In fact, the new product is innovative from various points of view. These are floating installations, not a real novelty, but with platforms with two twin attacks, able to house and anchor two turbines with a single base.

The turbines of Hexicon they are clearly distinguished by the inclination, which allows to double the yield per occupied sea space, halve the connection costs, and attenuates the wake effect that the turbines generate among themselves, thanks to the position studied ad hoc.

All these news will now be able to also arrive in Italy, thanks to the agreement that the Swedish Hexicon has signed with the Bolognese Avapa Energy, a company that deals with the development of renewable energy in our country. The two companies have created a joint venture, each 50% owned, which will be called AvenHexicon.

The purpose of the new reality is to identify the sites for floating offshore wind farms, and to initiate the authorization processes, considering that in Italy there are 55 projects, none of which is currently operational, and among the reasons there are precisely the technical difficulties due to the depth of the sea. Hexicon’s technology can solve this problem. In addition to this, the aim is to supply the turbines also to third-party companies.

Hexicon CEO Marcus Thor said:

“An important part of our business model is to enter promising new markets as soon as possible and establish both our project development capabilities and technology together with local partners. We have found a perfect partner in Avapa Energy and with AvenHexicon we look forward to supporting Italy in its expansion of fossil fuel-free electricity generation.“.