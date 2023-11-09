Twin boy names that are unique and special

Choosing names for twin boys means double the fun!

“There’s only one real rule and that’s that names have to be neutral,” Namology creator Laura Wattenberg tells TODAY.com about finding boy names for twins. “An example of an inappropriate naming situation is when one son is junior and the other son is given a name that has no special meaning to the family.

“Twin names should feel similar,” says the “Baby Name Wizard” author.

According to Wattenberg, modern moms and dads are moving away from “mature-mature” surnames that have similar beginnings and rhythms. Instead, a popular trend is to choose two names that are anagrams of each other (think Lane and Neal or Lon and Nolen).

“It sends the message that they’re different people made of the same stuff,” Wattenberg says.

More Twin Name Inspirations:

For parents who are attracted to names with meaning, Wattenberg suggests choosing two places that have special significance.

“Maybe it’s the names of two national parks you visit, like Brighton and Acadia,” says Wattenberg. “Cities are another great option.”

Wattenberg also likes names that have similar vowels or stable patterns, like Simon and Ronan.

“Names that have the same vowel consonant pattern don’t necessarily sound alike, but they look and feel natural together,” says Wattenberg.

Parents can still take the classic route and choose alliterative names. The US Social Security Administration compiled a list of the most popular names for twins in 2010. For boys, the most common nicknames were Jacob and Joshua, Ethan and Evan, Jaden and Jordan, and Daniel and David.

If you’re looking for other sources of inspiration, there are also some celebrities who have twins: Julian and Aaron (Robert De Niro), Malachi and Roman (Ashley Graham), Zion and Zillian (Nick Cannon), Nelson and Eddie (Celine Dion), Cy and Bowie (Zoe Saldana), Tristan and Sasha (Chris Hemsworth), Thunder and Saint (Usain Bolt), Asher and Eskel (Bode Miller), John and Gustav (Julie Bowen), and Valentino and Matteo. (Ricky Martin) ).

And then, of course, there are the public figures who have twin brothers, like Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Rami and Sami Malek, Ashton and Michael Kutcher, Jon and Dan Hader, Shawn and Aaron Ashmore, Vin Diesel (born Mark Sinclair). and Paul Vincent, Benji and Joel Madden.