TWIN FLAMES, THE JOURNEY OF TWIN FLAMES ARRIVES IN ITALY

Published the book by Federica Botto from Turin which analyzes the phenomenon that exploded in the United States: these are the “magical” relationships (deeper than the “soul mates”) made famous by Megan Fox, Alicia Keys and Brad Pitt. The author: “Happiness, love, answers: everything we seek in our lives already exists within us”.

Calling it love at first sight would be misleading. Cataloging the relationship with the parameters used in emotional relationships would not be enough. The concept of “soul mate”, of “elective affinity”, or use the metaphor of the “half of the apple” lost in the world are no longer enough. The Twin Flames phenomenon exploded in the United States, which went global after even Megan Fox (with Machine Gun Kelly) and Alicia Keys (with Swizz Beatz) explained that they had found their “twin flame”; without forgetting the catchphrase between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Are they Twin Flames or not? And to explain it, the existing relational and emotional categories, such as those of the “soul mates”, are not enough. We need to create new paradigms.

Federica Botto did it in her book “Twin Flames. The Journey of the Twin Flames ”(Phasar editions, 210 pages). The author managed to find her “twin flame” in a moment decided by destiny, in the book she tells how it happened and tries to explain through numerology and emotional analysis how it is possible that two individuals are attracted by an ineluctable force aimed at improving the world. All accompanied by spectacular images, many of which taken in beautiful Italian natural environments by the author herself, capable of finding tangible signs in the reality of the existence of the Twin Flames.

But who are the Twin Flames? How are they different from Soul Mates? Do they represent the infamous love that some crave? “The book accompanies us on a journey of rediscovery of love and the beauty of living, revealing how everything we seek outside of us actually already exists in us”, explains the author. “And how everything destined for us always finds a way to reach us, thanks to the Universe, even in the midst of a pandemic lockdown”.

The plot, which is divided into eight chapters, looks like a movie, but the “story of T and F” told by the author is true. And it accurately answers all the questions that are being asked internationally on the subject, now that many stars of the show are talking about it on their social networks, so much so that even the sector press has begun to investigate the Twin Flames theme.

“The greatest journey of love is that of a soul discovering itself, the light it is”, explains the author. “In a historical period in which every certainty falters and everything seems to be destroyed, the message of the Twin Flames goes against the tide: there is still wonder, there is still life, there is still hope. I hope to be able to convince people to have faith in themselves, in love, in good, in life, in beauty. What if miracles exist? God performs them, but we too can manifest them, starting from the recognition of the love that we are and from the will to bring this love into the gestures we perform. In the book I remove all religious labels from spirituality, to allow the good to make its way in matter and simplicity. There is beauty in each of us. And it is not dictated by our physical appearance or by our conditions, but by the light that we are ”.

CARD THE BOOK

Author: Federica Botto Publisher: Phasar Edizioni Publication: July 2021 Pages: 210 ISBN: 8863586640 Format: paperback.

CARD THE AUTHOR

Federica Botto now lives and works in Turin. She was a model for 12 years, but she also worked in cinema with Dario Argento and for television, with Fabio Volo. Then she specialized in the organization of international sporting events and in emotional and experiential marketing after graduating in public relations and advertising. Active for years in the social sector, serving the homeless and the suffering, she worked for Prince Albert of Monaco for his Star Team For The Children. Having discovered her own Twin Flame, she is a new generation spiritual seeker. In addition to having written the book “Twin Flames”, she is the author of “Tu Vali” and the macro project “Tu abbi faith” and the “Workshop of miracles”. Contacts and information: www.tuabbifede.it