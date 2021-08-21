News

‘Twins’: the look-alike of Amanda Seyfried is a huge hit on TikTok

‘Twins’: the look-alike of Amanda Seyfried is a huge hit on TikTok

‘Twins’: the look-alike of Amanda Seyfried is a huge hit on TikTok

The most viewed video garnered over three million views on TikTok.

TikTok influencer ‘Rou’ reached 127,400 followers and 3.8 million likes on the platform after sharing a clip in which she imitates Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried. One of the videos imitating the movie star garnered 1.1 million views, while the most viewed post on TikTok earned Rou more than three million views. Users were stunned by the glittering similarity between the two. Some even confessed that they thought they stumbled upon the real Amanda while scrolling or their feed. Other comments suggest that Rou “must be related” to the actress, with some users even calling them “twins.” Users went to great lengths to compare TikTok’s emerging influencer with Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, the Norwegian model. Kristine Frosted and Perth-born model and actress Gemma Ward.

The most viewed video garnered over three million views on TikTok. She has many comments comparing the woman to the actress, in which photos are shared that compare their incredible similarity.

TikTok influencer ‘Rou’ reached 127,400 followers and 3.8 million likes on the platform after sharing a clip in which she imitates Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried. One of the videos imitating the movie star garnered 1.1 million views, while the most viewed post on TikTok earned Rou more than three million views.

Users were stunned by the glittering similarity between the two. Some even confessed that they thought they stumbled upon the real Amanda while scrolling or their feed. Other comments suggest that Rou “must be related” to the actress, with some users even calling them “twins”.

Users went to great lengths to compare TikTok’s up-and-coming influencer with Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, Norwegian model Kristine Frosted, and Perth-born model and actress Gemma Ward.

