‘Twins’: the look-alike of Amanda Seyfried is a huge hit on TikTok

TikTok influencer ‘Rou’ reached 127,400 followers and 3.8 million likes on the platform after sharing a clip in which she imitates Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried. One of the videos imitating the movie star garnered 1.1 million views, while the most viewed post on TikTok earned Rou more than three million views.

Users were stunned by the glittering similarity between the two. Some even confessed that they thought they stumbled upon the real Amanda while scrolling or their feed. Other comments suggest that Rou “must be related” to the actress, with some users even calling them “twins”.