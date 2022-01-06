Sports

Twist at the Dakar: Price penalized, Petrucci wins and enters history

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Due to a sandstorm, which would have made it impossible for the doctors’ helicopters to take off, the organizers decided to close today’s stage, number 5 of the Dakar 2022 early. Toby was the fastest at the interruption. Price, who closed the test with a time of 3h19’32 ”. Behind him the amazing Danilo Petrucci, in second position just 4’14 ”late. But here comes the twist. A few hours after the end of the stage Toby Price received a penalty 6 ‘for speeding, then the stage victory goes to Danilo Petrucci. The Italian became the first MotoGP rider to savor victory in a stage of the Dakar. A victory that arrives at Danilo’s debut in rallies, with a bike from last year, and with Petrucci injured in his right ankle … a victory that has the flavor of a company!

Danilo’s comment as soon as he heard the news was brief but explanatory: “Scrying like a baby I can’t write “.

We remind you, however, that Danilo no longer runs for the general classification, as he returned to the race using the “wild card” granted by the organizers to those who retire from a stage due to mechanical problems.

On the following pages you will find the new classification of stage 5 and the updated classification of the Dakar 2022.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Turin transfer market: not only Insigne, “Toronto also thinks of Belotti”

1 week ago

New Year’s Eve in a canoe in Naples, Gregorio Paltrinieri shows us a breathtaking view from the sea of ​​Posillipo! [VIDEO]

4 days ago

Napoli, Koulibaly signs the renewal of Insigne: “The history of this club” | News

November 18, 2021

“The Coppa Italia excites me because it can bring great satisfaction. We will make turnover “

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button