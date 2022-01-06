Twist at the Dakar: Price penalized, Petrucci wins and enters history

Due to a sandstorm, which would have made it impossible for the doctors’ helicopters to take off, the organizers decided to close today’s stage, number 5 of the Dakar 2022 early. Toby was the fastest at the interruption. Price, who closed the test with a time of 3h19’32 ”. Behind him the amazing Danilo Petrucci, in second position just 4’14 ”late. But here comes the twist. A few hours after the end of the stage Toby Price received a penalty 6 ‘for speeding, then the stage victory goes to Danilo Petrucci. The Italian became the first MotoGP rider to savor victory in a stage of the Dakar. A victory that arrives at Danilo’s debut in rallies, with a bike from last year, and with Petrucci injured in his right ankle … a victory that has the flavor of a company!

Danilo’s comment as soon as he heard the news was brief but explanatory: “Scrying like a baby I can’t write “.

We remind you, however, that Danilo no longer runs for the general classification, as he returned to the race using the “wild card” granted by the organizers to those who retire from a stage due to mechanical problems.

On the following pages you will find the new classification of stage 5 and the updated classification of the Dakar 2022.